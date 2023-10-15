New Yam Festival: Ichie Chris Iheme Gbaghara delights Adiyan community, tasks Ogun govt on rural dev.

“As I do, so I become. Every action that I perform is recorded in me. These imprints and habits ultimately mould my character and destiny”

This particular understanding is one of the many philosophies of life which have continued to guide every action and reaction of Ichie Christopher Iheme Gbaghara, the Ugochinyere 1 of Adiyan community. Although Adiyan is in Ogun State, the community is literally described as a Lagos suburb in view of its proximity to Lagos metropolis.

For Ichie Iheme, positive thoughts generate power while negative ones waste power. This among others explains why Ichie Iheme have been emotionally attached to issues which bring joy and development closer to people with particular emphasis to the community which he currently presides over as the Ichie, a title which translates to Baale in Yoruba. As the Ichie, Chris Iheme Gbaghara presides over such communities as Adiyan, Orudu, Oshere, Muta, Okeoko and its environs.

It was for a good course that Ichie Chris gathered his subjects recently to mark his Iri Ji Festival, an annual occasion set aside to celebrate new yam season. Although this celebration usually comes up much earlier in the year, it event is now been delayed because of the terrain of the area which makes it very much difficult for people to move around during the rainy season due mainly to bad roads.

The pump and pageantry which usually characterize the Iri Ji festival of Ichie Iheme and his Adiyan community was not missing in this year’s occasion as the community trouped out in their numbers to honour a man whose impact on the welfare of the community stretches beyond the zone. Date was Sunday, October 8, 2023. Venue was Ichie Chris Iheme Gbaghara’s residence. Neither the showers of rain nor the near impassable nature of the outer and inner roads which includes the Adiyan—Gasline—Sango—Otta as well as the Mowe-Ibafor link roads could stop the guests from trooping in.

Among those on hand to witness and indeed give colour to the event include Eze Prof Innocent Okunanmiri; the Eze Udo of Ifoh, High Chief Iyke Obioma who is the chairman of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State, Mrs Susan Uzoma Nwagwu who is the chairlady of the women’s wing of the Ohaneze Adiyan and nthony Catholic Church Adiyan. Others are Nze Linus Osueke who represented Lagos branch of Umuanunu Nsu Welfare Association in Ehime Mbano LGA of Imo State where Ichie Chris Iheme Gbaghara hails from, Ichie Iheyi and Elder Remigius Nwokoroku who is one of the elders in Adiyan community among others.

Mr Paul Nwagwu who is the General Secretary of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo in Ifoh explained that the community has always afforded itself of every opportunity such as the Iri Ji festival to articulate ways of improving on peoples’ welfare.

Speaking earlier, Ichie Chris Iheme Gbaghara had appealed to the Ogun State government to come to the aid of the Adiyan community saying that it is regrettable that a zone which serves as a major link between the Ogun and Lagos will be denied of motorable roads, health care facility and related social amenities.

According to him, the commitment of the community to development through self help efforts is what is precipitating greater cohesion among the inhabitants.

“The idea behind the annual Iri Ji festival is to ensure progress and development to our area. The occasion is like our annual thanksgiving service which we use in appreciating God and in showcasing our rich cultural heritage. New Yam festival is important to ndi Igbo and I am happy that other tribes who form membership of this community have come to buy into this project considering that it is all for the good of all and sundry. You can see the number of non igbos who are here today, More important is the Yorubas who are the owners of the land”, Ichie Iheme remarked.

Highlight of the occasion was the presentation and cutting of the traditional yam which was performed amidst the rendition of cultural music led by Obi Sari Sari Cultural Dance Group. Ichie Chris said that he intends to involve the Ifoh local government and the Ogun State government in the subsequent editions of the annual Iri Ji festival so as to enable the community gain greater attention from government.

As the Ichie of the Adiyan community, Chris engages in the settling of disputes among members of the community through the adoption of established conflict resolution measures thus preventing his constituents from engaging in police and court cases. He identified land disputes as constituting the major disagreement among community members.