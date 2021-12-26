Champion Newspapers Limited
New Yam Festival, End of year Party organised by Eze Ndigbo Ibeju-Lekki ;Eze Chris Offiah held in Lagos

President Ohanaeze  ndigbo in Lagos  Chief Solomon Aguene,  (middle ) arriving at the venue with others. From 4th left ..Special Adviser  for Drainages and Water resources Lagos State Government Engr Joe Igbokwe, Chairman Council of Ndieze in Lagos .EzeNdigbo Ibeju-Lekki   Eze Chris Offiah, Dr Vincent Iwobi  and others. L-r … Chief Lady Ngozi Chinwuko, Dr Vincent Iwobi  ,.Special Adviser  for Drainages and Water resources Lagos State Government Engr Joe Igbokwe,  and others During the New Yam Festival and End of year Party organised by  Ohanaeze  Ndigbo  Ibeju-Lekki    held in Lagos on  19/12/2021

Chairman Council of Ndieze in Lagos .EzeNdigbo Ibeju-Lekki   Eze Chris Offiah (middle) and others cutting the Yam during the New yam festival and End of Year party at Ibeju -Lekki in Lagos recently.
President Ohanaeze  ndigbo in Lagos  Chief Solomon Aguene,  (middle ) arriving at the venue with others.

From 4th left ..Special Adviser  for Drainages and Water resources Lagos State Government Engr Joe Igbokwe, Chairman Council of Ndieze in Lagos .EzeNdigbo Ibeju-Lekki   Eze Chris Offiah, Dr Vincent Iwobi  and others.

L-r … Chief Lady Ngozi Chinwuko, Dr Vincent Iwobi  ,.Special Adviser  for Drainages and Water resources Lagos State Government Engr Joe Igbokwe,  and others During the New Yam Festival and End of year Party organised by  Ohanaeze  Ndigbo  Ibeju-Lekki    held in Lagos on  19/12/2021 …Courtesy by CHINYERE IKEANYI  .

