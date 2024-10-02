Champion Newspapers Limited
New yam festiva, unveiling of Ozioma Traditional Association INC held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-r ...Stake Holder Ozioma Palace  Chief Chris Egwilo; President General Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos (ISCL)  Chief Sunday Udeh, Eze Igbo Surulere Eze Dr. Jossy Egwuatu the first Eze Igbo;  Eze Onigbongbo Lagos) Eze Tony Anosike; President, United Market Leaders Association of Nigeria  Chief CFC Obih, during the New Yam festival and Unveiling of Ozioma Traditional Association INC with Chieftaincy award held Ozioma Palace in Surulere  Lagos on 29/9/2024 .... PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L- R … President General Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos (ISCL)  Chief Sunday Udeh; Eze Igbo Surulere Eze Dr Jossy Egwuatu the first Eze Igbo Lagos his wife Chief (Mrs.) Njideka Egwuatu; and Amb.Chief Mrs Ngozi Okigbo, during the New Yam Festival and Unveiling of Ozioma Traditional Association INC with the Chieftaincy award held in Lagos on 29/9/2024.

President General Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos (ISCL)  Chief Sunday Udeh; Eze Igbo Surulere Eze Dr. Jossy Egwuatu the first Eze Igbo Lagos; Stake Holder Ozioma Palace  Chief Chris Egwilo;  Onowu Victor Samuel –Okpani;  Chief CFC Obih,  at the Unveiling of Ozioma Traditional Association INC.

L-r… President, United Market Leaders Association of Nigeria  Chief CFC Obih; High Chief Robert Igwe; Chief  Tony  Onife;  Hon Niyi Amir Gbodimowo aka “Gbodo ‘’ and Elder Chima Akomas.

L-r…  An Awardee  Chief Leo Okafor;’ Eze Onigbongbo Lagos) Eze Tony Anosike; President General Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos (ISCL)  Chief Sunday Udeh; Eze Igbo Surulere Eze Dr Jossy Egwuatu.

L-r … Onowu Victor Samuel –Okpani; Hon Chief Obinna Ugwu;  CEO. Igbo Ndi–Oma  Africa, Prince Obinna Orji; Hon Niyi Amir Gbodimowo aka “Gbodo ‘’.

L-r…  Eze Edwin Obi; Stake Holder Ozioma Palace  Chief Chris Egwilo and  Eze Igbo Surulere Eze Dr Jossy Egwuatu.

  L-R …Chief Sunday Udeh; An Awardee  Chief Leo Okafor; received an award from  Eze Igbo Surulere Eze Dr. Jossy Egwuatu the first Eze Igbo Lagos; Chief Chris Egwilo and Eze Tony Anosike; during the New Yam festival and Unveiling of Ozioma Traditional Association INC with Chieftaincy award held at Ozioma Palace in Surulere  Lagos on 29/9/2024 … PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

