New students of Taraba Poly urged to shun all forms of vice

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

The newly matriculated students of the Taraba State Polytechnic, Suntai have been cautioned that the Institution has zero tolerance for vices like Cultism, Examination malpractice, Fighting, Rape, Indecent dressing, Stealing, Rioting, Fanaticism, Religious extremism, Bullying, Terrorism, Tribalism and Illegal protest amongst others.

The Ag. Rector, Dr. Amos Danlami Agbu gave the caution during the 2023/2024 Matriculation ceremony, held at the Jalingo Campus.

“No student will be spared if found indulging in any of the above acts but will be given the right penalty of the law.

He assured the newly matriculated students that the Polytechnic has an experienced team of Scholars in different disciplines who are passionate about fostering Academic excellence, innovation and service.

“You are to note that you are not only here to acquire knowledge but to fine-tune your mindset towards developing new skills, values and character that will mould you to be self-reliant, rather than waiting for white collar jobs after successful graduation.

According to him, the Institution is advancing rapidly, driven by wonderful dreams and determination by the management.

“As newly matriculated students, you must be wise enough to align yourselves with our vision and mission in contributing your unique skills and abilities towards the Institution’s objectives.

“This Polytechnic is initiating different ways of tackling little financial challenges, by introducing diverse internally generated revenue sources for the Institution, which includes, collaboration with external bodies for more skills acquisition.

He pointed out challenges facing the Institution, including lack of Funds for accreditation of other programs, the release of monthly running costs to augment the shortfall as a result of a fifty percent reduction in tuition fees, Construction of a Bridge across the River Mayo Dassa to link the thirty hectares of land for expansion as requirements by NBTE, and the Construction of more Lecture halls.

Others are, Equipment upgrades for Laboratory and Workshops, Rehabilitation of Hostels in the Suntai campus, Coaster or Hummer Bus for utility services, Procurement and Installation of solar lights to classrooms and offices in Jalingo and Suntai campuses and the upgrading of Road network and drainages within Jalingo and Suntai campuses.

“The Management has seen the agile track record of our Governor’s commitment to improving the Polytechnic infrastructure to reflect Academic global standards and overall student excellence.

“We strongly believe that Governor Dr Agbu Kefas will see the need to consider our case as a priority.

In her remarks, the Commissioner, of the Ministry of Education, Dr. Augustina Godwin congratulated the newly matriculated students for being selected amongst many.

“I salute you my children and wish you success in your academic pursuit.

“It is not all of you who applied that were admitted.

“I charge you to shun all forms of vice, such as Cultism, Examination malpractice and others.

According to her, Education is the most important priority of the present administration under the Taraba State Governor, Dr Agbu Kefas, adding that many interventions are made for parents who are unable to pay their school fees.

“The Ministry is providing the needed enabling environment for learning.

She saluted the efforts of the Ag. Rector and the Polytechnic community for their contribution to the growth of the Polytechnic.

The occasion featured a cultural display by the Theater Art students of the Polytechnic.

A total of about 2,500 students matriculated during the ceremony.

