New pension industry employees get boost as PenOp flags off induction academy

The Pension Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp) said that it has concluded the inaugural edition of its Induction Academy, a targeted training program designed to provide new employees in the pension industry with essential knowledge and practical skills. The program is tailored to employees who have joined the industry within a six month to two-year time period.

The inaugural edition covered five comprehensive modules, offering a well-rounded curriculum that spanned pension industry fundamentals, customer service, investment strategies, ethics, compliance, fraud awareness, and leadership. The sessions were facilitated by seasoned industry experts, who were either serving within the industry or retired.

The CEO of PenOp, Oguche Agudah, underscored the importance of engagements like this to the participants. He stressed that the industry was looking to tap their experiences from other industries, but was also keen to ensure that they understood the history, and ethos of the industry. Adaobi Okoye, Head of People & Training at PenOp, kicked off the event, underscoring the academy’s primary goal: to equip participants with a deep understanding of the intricacies of the pension sector. She introduced a diverse group of expert facilitators who delivered dynamic, engaging content focused on professional growth and practical application

Over the course of the four-day program, participants delved into critical topics, which included; Pension Fund Investment Strategies & Risk Management. This session explored investment products, financial markets, and how to manage risk effectively within pension portfolios.

Next was Contributions, Benefits, and Data Management. This module emphasized the importance of accurate record-keeping and the regulatory frameworks that govern pension administration.

Followed by Compliance and Fraud Awareness., this session focused on the importance of maintaining integrity, professionalism, and vigilance to detect and prevent fraud within the pension industry.

Lastly, it covered Customer Service & Ethical Leadership where the facilitator shared best practices for fostering strong client relationships and emphasized the crucial role ethics play in executive leadership. The program attracted 41 participants, who actively engaged in case studies, real-life scenarios, and interactive discussions. The academy provided a solid foundation for new employees, empowering them with valuable insights into customer service, risk management, and ethical leadership. Upon completing the program, participants were awarded certifications, signaling their readiness to make significant contributions to the industry. This will be a continuous program that will seek to induct new entrants into the pension industry on an ongoing basis.

PenOp serves as the umbrella organization for licensed Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) and Pension Fund Custodians (PFCs) in Nigeria, advocating for best practices and advancing the development of the nation’s pension industry