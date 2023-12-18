Champion Newspapers Limited
New minimum wage: We’re not planning any strike for now –NLC

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

 

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has denied knowledge of strike action contained in press release in circulation that the organised labour would embark on strike, starting from monday 18th of December, 2023.

 

NLC, in a statement signed by Benson Upah, the congress Head of Information and Public Affairs yesterday said the release did not emanate from the organised labour which comprises of NLC and Trade Union Congress (TUC).

 

The statement urged the general public to disregard the press release as it said the labour union has no plan to embark on strike now.

 

It reads “It has been brought to our attention a notice of a strike action (purportedly signed  by the General Secretary of NLC and Secretary General of TUC, Comrades Emmanuel Ugboaja and Nuhu Toro, respectively) to commence tomorrow, Monday, December 18 across the country.

 

“We want to re-assure  Nigerians that this notice did  not emanate from us, and neither do we have any intention of initiating any strike action this period.

 

“Accordingly, concerned Nigerians are advised to ignore this notice. It is fake”,

 

