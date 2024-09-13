Champion Newspapers Limited
New Minimum Wage: Taraba State Government Approves Payment of New Minimum Wage

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

 

 

 

The Taraba State Governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas has approved the implementation of the New National Minimum Wage for workers in the state.

 

The Head of Civil Service, Paul Maigida Tino, reveal this during the Sixth Delegates Conference of the Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria, held in Jalingo.

 

Paul Maigida emphasized the government’s commitment to improving the welfare of workers to ensure maximum productivity.

 

He also revealed that Governor Agbu Kefas has approved the recruitment of Doctors, Nurses, and Public Health personnel to strengthen the state’s healthcare workforce.

 

He commended the leadership of the Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria, Taraba State Chapter, for successfully completing their tenure and facilitating a smooth election process.

 

In his address, the State Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Sule Abasu, urged delegates to elect credible leaders to guide the union toward further progress.

 

In his remarks,, the National President of the Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria, Kabiru Ado Minjibir, represented by Returning Officer Yusuf Inuwa, called for unity among members to achieve greater objectives.

