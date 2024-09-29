New FIPAN’s President, Ayoola Oduntan, Pledges Collaboration with Stakeholders for Industry’s Growth

…With Commitment to Innovation, Technological Access, Best Practices

Dr. Ayoola Oduntan, the newly elected President of the Feed Industry Practitioners Association of Nigeria (FIPAN), has pledged to foster collaboration among stakeholders, including farmers, feed producers, financial institutions, and government agencies, to create an enabling environment for industry growth.

He made this statement during his inaugural address on Tuesday, 24th September 2024, at De Rembrandt Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos. Dr. Oduntan underscored the importance of international partnerships to boost technological access, innovation, and best practices. He emphasized that these initiatives are crucial for improving efficiency, reducing costs, and elevating the quality of feed produced in Nigeria.

“Our commitment is to ensure that every member of FIPAN has the support and resources they need to operate competitively in this challenging business climate,” Dr. Oduntan stated. He also indicated a strategic shift in focus, expanding FIPAN’s efforts beyond poultry feed to provide substantial support for ruminants and swine.

The event was well attended by FIPAN members, including pioneering executives Chief Chinedu Aham-Neze, Dr. Oyedele Oyediji, and immediate past president Raymond Isiadinso, as well as representatives from the U.S. Soya, feed millers, raw material suppliers, farmers, importers, and other industry stakeholders.

Dr. Oduntan received commendations for his significant contributions to the sector, particularly in his role as a past President of the Poultry Association of Nigeria, Group Managing Director of Amo Farm Sieberer Hatchery Limited, creators of the Noiler bird and producers of natnudO chicken, beef, fish and eggs.

In his address, Dr. Oduntan urged FIPAN members to unite in advancing the industry’s cause, stressing that the future of the sector depends on stabilizing and reducing feed and food prices while aligning with government initiatives to bolster the purchasing power of the populace.

According to the International Feed Industry Federation, global feed production has surpassed One billion tonnes annually, generating over $400 billion and underscoring feed’s vital role in the livestock industry.

In Nigeria, the animal feed sector is valued at approximately $3.5 billion, showcasing tremendous potential. Under Dr. Oduntan’s leadership, his administration is dedicated to harnessing this potential through advocacy, strategic partnerships, and providing robust support to members, thereby significantly contributing to Nigeria’s agricultural and economic advancement.

Looking ahead, Dr. Oduntan’s administration will prioritize innovative programs and policies to further strengthen the sector and enhance food security in Nigeria. Emphasizing the need to keep faith with Nigeria as there is a brighter tomorrow, he opined that an increase in the yield of corn eg from two tons per hectare to six tons per hectare and elimination of post-harvest losses by 50 % could lead to a significant growth in efficiency and profitable growth across the value chain.