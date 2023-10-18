New Environment Minister Assumes Office, Lists Challenges Ahead

….calls for collaboration, team work

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The new Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal yesterday assumed office as a substantive minister of the ministry and pledged to bring in new innovations and build on the achievements of the ministry.

He commended what he described as exceptional work that has been done by the ministry in the past, saying the passion, dedication, and expertise have helped the ministry to make significant strides towards a greener and cleaner nation.

Lawal noted that a healthy environment is not just a matter of sustainability, but also a fundamental right of every citizen, while stating that It is the duty of the ministry to ensure that this right is protected and upheld.

He quoted President Bola Tinubu while delivering his speech during the recently concluded 78th United Nation General Assembly (UNGA) , that Nigeria will fight climate change by building political consensus through highlighting remedial actions which will promote broader economic good.

The Minister therefore said, projects such as ‘The Great Green Wall’ to stop desert encroachment and other similar measures that advances the economic goals and climate change objectives are going to be the priority of his administration.

He said: “As we enter this new chapter, there will undoubtedly be challenges ahead. Climate change, deforestation, air and water pollution, loss of biodiversity – these are all critical issues that demand our immediate attention.

“We cannot afford to be complacent or delay action any longer. Our planet is sending us distress signals, and it is our responsibility to act swiftly and decisively.

“To achieve our goals, we must foster a culture of collaboration, innovation, and inclusivity within the ministry. Our success will depend on our ability to work together as a team, leveraging each other’s expertise and ideas.

“I encourage open communication and the sharing of knowledge across all levels of the Ministry. Let us create a safe space for creativity, where new ideas can flourish and be transformed into meaningful action.

“In the coming days, I will be reaching out to each of you individually to gain insights into your areas of expertise, concerns, and recommendations.

“Your experiences and perspectives are essential to shaping our policies and strategies moving forward. I believe in meritocracy and that every one of you has a valuable contribution to make.

“Our fight for a sustainable future is not limited to the walls of this ministry. It requires a unified effort from all sectors of society.

“We have to collaborate with other Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the federal government. We have to provide leadership in the areas of environmental sustainability in all the 36 States of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“Our time is now. We have a historic opportunity to create a legacy of environmental stewardship for future generations. Let us be brave, bold, and unwavering in our pursuit of sustainable development.

“The work we do here is not just for us today, but for the benefit of every Human being , Animal, and Plant life that calls this planet home.

“We have to partner with non government Agencies and the International community to achieve our goals. The media will also play a vital role in galvanizing support for some of our policies, programs and projects”,.