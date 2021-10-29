Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

New  comptroller  of Customs FOUC Ali Ibrahim  tasks officers  on seizures 

Maritime
By Editor
0 6
 Victor  Duruamaku  Owerri
The  new  comptroller of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘C’ (FOUC) Owerri Ali  Ibrahim has tasked the officers of the zone to record monumental seizures and raise maximum demand notice
Addressing  the  principal Officers  of the zone in Owerri, while  taking  over the  command,  as  the new comptroller,   he  congratulated his predecessor, Mr Yusuf Lawal on his successful retirement and  prayed God’s blessings  on his future endeavours
He urged his officers” to maintain the status quo by making sure that  you record monumental seizures and raise maximum DN.”
The  new  however  thanked thanked the Comptroller  General, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd) for the opportunity  given  him  to serve and pledged his unwavering commitment to the fight against smuggling.
He called on officers and men of the FOUC to fully cooperate with him for best results while assuring them of his commitment to their welfare.
The new  customs  boss  appealed to  journalists on positivity and objectivity while pledging his readiness to synergize with them for the overall good of the FOUC in particular and NCS in general
 ” I congratulate my friend and brother on his successful retirement and pray God to grant everyone of us the grace to peacefully retire in good health”
 ” I also thank the Comptroller General and his management team for the opportunity to serve and I pledge my commitment to service in line with my constitutional mandate”
 ” May I use this opportunity to solicit maximum cooperation from our men and officers and to ensure compliance with the current import and export guidelines as well as warn smugglers that with our planned water-tight security, FOUC will be made uncomfortable for their illicit activities “, he said.
In his remarks, the Deputy Comptroller (DC) in charge of FOUC Administration,  Sunday Opakanmi described Lawal as ” a God-fearing, astute and friendly father figure ” whose achievements were written in gold and prayed God to grant him a  long life and peace of mind to enable him enjoy his retirement.
 Also speaking,  the assistant comptroller of customs incharge of Aba/Eleme patrol base ,  Mr  Joseph  Adelaja prayed God’s blessings on the new Comptroller while wishing him a successful time in the zone.
Also, Mr Ibrahim Usman , An Assistant Comptroller of Customs and Officer  in Charge of  port-harcourt information patrol team, pledged his support for the new comptroller and called on men and officers of FOUC to maximally cooperate with the new leadership which will bring about spectacular seizures especially as the yuletide approaches.
Continue Reading
Editor 1304 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Jamoh takes Nigeria’s campaign for IMO Council seat to…

Lekki Port reaches 66% construction, on schedule for…

Maritime security: Nigeria records lowest piracy since 1994

IMB report shows piracy in Gulf of Guinea, Nigeria waters…

1 of 13

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More