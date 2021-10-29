New  comptroller  of Customs FOUC Ali Ibrahim  tasks officers  on seizures 

Victor Duruamaku Owerri

The new comptroller of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘C’ (FOUC) Owerri Ali Ibrahim has tasked the officers of the zone to record monumental seizures and raise maximum demand notice

Addressing the principal Officers of the zone in Owerri, while taking over the command, as the new comptroller, he congratulated his predecessor, Mr Yusuf Lawal on his successful retirement and prayed God’s blessings on his future endeavours

He urged his officers” to maintain the status quo by making sure that you record monumental seizures and raise maximum DN.”

The new however thanked thanked the Comptroller General, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd) for the opportunity given him to serve and pledged his unwavering commitment to the fight against smuggling.

He called on officers and men of the FOUC to fully cooperate with him for best results while assuring them of his commitment to their welfare.

The new customs boss appealed to journalists on positivity and objectivity while pledging his readiness to synergize with them for the overall good of the FOUC in particular and NCS in general

” I congratulate my friend and brother on his successful retirement and pray God to grant everyone of us the grace to peacefully retire in good health”

” I also thank the Comptroller General and his management team for the opportunity to serve and I pledge my commitment to service in line with my constitutional mandate”

” May I use this opportunity to solicit maximum cooperation from our men and officers and to ensure compliance with the current import and export guidelines as well as warn smugglers that with our planned water-tight security, FOUC will be made uncomfortable for their illicit activities “, he said.

In his remarks, the Deputy Comptroller (DC) in charge of FOUC Administration, Sunday Opakanmi described Lawal as ” a God-fearing, astute and friendly father figure ” whose achievements were written in gold and prayed God to grant him a long life and peace of mind to enable him enjoy his retirement.

Also speaking, the assistant comptroller of customs incharge of Aba/Eleme patrol base , Mr Joseph Adelaja prayed God’s blessings on the new Comptroller while wishing him a successful time in the zone.

Also, Mr Ibrahim Usman , An Assistant Comptroller of Customs and Officer in Charge of port-harcourt information patrol team, pledged his support for the new comptroller and called on men and officers of FOUC to maximally cooperate with the new leadership which will bring about spectacular seizures especially as the yuletide approaches.