Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Nestle Nigeria Plc’s first graduation ceremony of its newest Technical Training held in Ogun

Photo Gallery
 L-r... Country Human Resources Nestle Nigeria  Plc Mr Shakiru Lawal; Manager Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr  Wassim Elhusseini;  presenting a Certificate to Njoku Mirriam Chioma,  factory Manager, Mr. Isaac Elimbi, during the First Graduation Ceremony of its Newest Technical Training Centre held at  Nestle flowegate factory Ogun State on 11/9/2024... PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
25
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-R … Enemudia Omasan, Country Human Resources Nestle Executive Officer, Mr. Wassim Elhusseini;  presenting a Certificate to the best graduating Student Omasan  Justin; factory Manager, Mr Isaac Elimbi and Mr. Enemuadia Justice.

L-r… Factory Manager, Nestle Nigeria  Plc Mr. Isaac Elimbi; Manager Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr  Wassim Elhusseini; His Royal Highness, Oba Babatunde Adewale Ajayi, Torungbuwa II, Akarigbo of Remoland and  Country Human Resources Nestle Nigeria  Plc Mr Shakiru Lawal.

L-r… Country Human Resources Nestle Nigeria  Plc Mr. Shakiru Lawal; Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr  Wassim Elhusseini; presenting a Certificate to Abdulfatai Abdulwaheed and factory Manager, Mr. Isaac Elimbi.

Oba Babatunde Adewale Ajayi, Torungbuwa II, Akarigbo of Remoland.; Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Wassim Elhusseini; (both middle) and other dignitaries pose with the graduates, during the First Graduation Ceremony of its Newest Technical Training Centre held at Nestle flowegate factory Ogun State on 11/9/2024… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

 

Continue Reading
Peter 11864 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Press Conference on  the forthcoming 10th…

President General of Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos, Chief…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, September 12, 2024

Nigerian Society of Engineers Abeokuta, members paid a…

1 of 508