Nestle Nigeria Plc’s first graduation ceremony of its newest Technical Training held in Ogun

L-R … Enemudia Omasan, Country Human Resources Nestle Executive Officer, Mr. Wassim Elhusseini; presenting a Certificate to the best graduating Student Omasan Justin; factory Manager, Mr Isaac Elimbi and Mr. Enemuadia Justice.

L-r… Factory Manager, Nestle Nigeria Plc Mr. Isaac Elimbi; Manager Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr Wassim Elhusseini; His Royal Highness, Oba Babatunde Adewale Ajayi, Torungbuwa II, Akarigbo of Remoland and Country Human Resources Nestle Nigeria Plc Mr Shakiru Lawal.

L-r… Country Human Resources Nestle Nigeria Plc Mr. Shakiru Lawal; Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr Wassim Elhusseini; presenting a Certificate to Abdulfatai Abdulwaheed and factory Manager, Mr. Isaac Elimbi.

Oba Babatunde Adewale Ajayi, Torungbuwa II, Akarigbo of Remoland.; Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Wassim Elhusseini; (both middle) and other dignitaries pose with the graduates, during the First Graduation Ceremony of its Newest Technical Training Centre held at Nestle flowegate factory Ogun State on 11/9/2024… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng