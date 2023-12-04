Nestle Nigeria Plc fetes their former chairman

The blue chip company invited the family, friends, colleagues and classmates as well as staff and ex-staff of Nestle to come and celebrated the worthy gentleman who served the company for 43 years before retiring as chairman earlier this year, 2023.

Engr. Ifezulike joined Nestle Nigeria in 1980 from Shell BP and had served in several capacities in different countries like Zimbabwe, Switzerland, Ghana and Nigeria.

He was appointed a member of the board in 2000 and was made chairman of the company in 2013.

The ex managing director of Nestle Nigeria and current market head, Nestle Central & West Africa, Mr. Mauricio Alarcon described Engr. Ifezulike as a diligent, caring and astute worker who served Nestle and Nigeria honorably.

Also the current Chairman of Nestle who Engr. David handed over the baton in a symbolic presentation, Barr. Gbenga Oyebode described Engr. Dave as a great family man and a graceful chairman whose shoes he would strive diligently for fill.

Chief Olusegun Osunkeye, a former MD/Chairman of Nestle who also graced the occasion said ” One is seen to have served well when his successor also serves well so it won’t be out of place for me to claim success in Engr. Dave Ifezulike’s successful tenure as chairman of Nestle since I handed over the baton to him”.

The current Managing director of the company Mr. Wassim ElHusseini praised Engr. Dave and said that under his tenure as chairman, Nestle grew despite witnessing some problems which they strove hard to overcome. He thanked the ex- chairman and his lovely wife Mrs Ngozi Ifezulike for their dedicated service to the company.

Other dignitaries that attended the occasion include present and some past board members as well as friends and family of Engr. Ifezulike.

Guests were treated to a sumptuous dinner as well as beautiful music , poetry recitation

by Paul Word .