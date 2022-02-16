Nestle Nigeria Plc ,Commissioning of Community water , toilet project in Ogun

L-r…Ogun State Programme Manager, Rural Water Sanitation Agency (RUWATSAN), Mr.Sola Ogunbo ; Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager · Nestlé,Victoria . Uwadoka ;Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Femi Majekodunmi; Chief Alani Sarumi; Representative of the Commissioner for Education Ogun State Mr. Oluwatosin Sofoluwe; Factory Manager Nestle ,Gbenga Oladunjoye; Country Human Resources Manager at Nestlé Shakiru Lawal; Head teacher of the School Mr Fatoki Kayode; during the Commissioning of Community water and toilet project at All Saints School Owode Ogun State by Nestle Nigeria Plc on 15/2/2022.

Cross Section of the Pupils washing their hands during the Commissioning of Community water and toilet project at All Saints School Owode Ogun State by Nestle Nigeria Plc on 15/2/2022 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

