Nestle Nigeria Plc ,Commissioning of Community water , toilet project in Ogun

L-r ...Ogun State Programme Manager, Rural Water Sanitation Agency (RUWATSAN), Mr. Sola Ogunbo ; Representative of the Commissioner for Education Ogun State  Mr. Oluwatosin  Sofoluwe; Executive Chairman, Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Femi Majekodunmi; Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager · Nestlé,Victoria N. Uwadoka ; Country Human Resources Manager at Nestlé Shakiru Lawal; Factory Manager  Nestle ,Gbenga Oladunjoye; during the Commissioning of Community water and toilet project at All Saints School Owode  Ogun  State  by Nestle Nigeria Plc on 15/2/2022...PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
8

 

L-r…Ogun State Programme ManagerRural Water Sanitation Agency (RUWATSAN), Mr.Sola Ogunbo ; Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager · Nestlé,Victoria . Uwadoka ;Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board, DrFemi Majekodunmi;  Chief  Alani  Sarumi; Representative of the  Commissioner for Education Ogun State  Mr. Oluwatosin  Sofoluwe; Factory Manager  Nestle ,Gbenga Oladunjoye; Country Human Resources Manager at Nestlé Shakiru Lawal; Head teacher of the  School Mr Fatoki Kayode; during the Commissioning of Community water and toilet project at All Saints School Owode Ogun  State  by Nestle Nigeria Plc on 15/2/2022.

Cross Section of the Pupils washing their hands  during the Commissioning of Community water and toilet project at All Saints School Owode Ogun State  by Nestle Nigeria Plc on 15/2/2022 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

