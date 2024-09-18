Nestlé Nigeria celebrates first graduation at Flowergate

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

Nestlé Nigeria has reinforced its commitment to youth empowerment and skill development with the graduation of 20 young men and women from its Technical Training Centre (TTC) in Flowergate. This ceremony, marks the first-ever graduation at the Flowergate facility.

According to the Company, this is a significant milestone in its ongoing efforts to equip Nigerian youth with essential technical skills.

The Flowergate TTC, launched in 2023, is part of Nestlé Nigeria’s broader technical training initiative, which has been running since 2011.

Since its inception, the program has seen over 200 young Nigerians successfully complete the rigorous 18-month curriculum.

With the company investing over N6 billion in this initiative, Nestlé Nigeria continues to prioritize developing the next generation of skilled professionals to drive the country’s industrial future.

Speaking at the event, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Nestlé Nigeria, Mr. Wassim Elhusseini, expressed pride in the graduates’ accomplishments.

He said, “For over 13 years, our commitment to nurturing young talent has reflected our confidence in the future of this generation. This year alone, we proudly graduated 70 skilled professionals across all our centers, including Agbara and Abaji, all of whom have now joined our team.

“For us, this program is more than just skills training—it’s about empowering young people to shape their futures and become catalysts for change.

“By equipping them with critical technical expertise, we are opening doors to personal growth and financial independence.

“Ultimately, this is a long-term investment in creating shared value, as their success extends beyond themselves, impacting their families, strengthening communities, and driving growth in the industry,” he said.

The Technical Training Program combines theoretical learning with hands-on engineering experience and culminates in the City and Guilds of London Technicians’ Certification, significantly boosting the employability of the participants.

The ceremony was attended by prominent community leaders, including His Royal Majesty, Alayeluwa Oba (Dr.) Babatunde Adewale Ajayi, Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remo Land, who applauded the initiative. Other distinguished guests included the President of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria, Mallam Ahmed Ladan Gobir; the Executive Secretary of the Association of Food, Beverage and Tobacco Employers, Mr. Adewale Jones; the Registrar and Chief Executive of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria, Oluwatoyin Naiwo; and representatives from the Nigerian Employers Consultative Association (NECA). Tumi Onamade also represented the Alliance for Youth Initiative.

Beyond the TTC, Nestlé Nigeria’s broader commitment to youth empowerment is embodied in its Nestlé Needs YOUth initiative, which helps young people access economic opportunities through various programs, reaching an average of 25,000 youths annually.

The company’s efforts are part of a larger strategy to prepare Nigerian youth for the future, ensuring they can thrive in an evolving industrial landscape.

