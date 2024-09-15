Champion Newspapers Limited
NESG announces 30th summit, says it’ll foster economic stability, innovation

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has announced October 14 to 16, 2024 as the date slated for its 30th Nigerian Economic Summit (NES #30).

 

According to the NESG’s statement at the weekend, the summit will focus on creating actionable strategies to tackle issues of stability, economic growth, and inclusivity in Nigeria.

 

With the theme— Collaborative Action for Growth, Competitiveness, and Stability, the group said the forum’s discussions and outcomes will be important in shaping policies and strategies that harness Nigeria’s potential to drive continental transformation.

 

“This theme encapsulates the essence of what is needed to propel Nigeria, and indeed Africa, towards a more prosperous, inclusive, and resilient economic future,” it stated.

 

NESG said the conference aims to leverage Nigeria’s significant role to drive Africa’s transformation and propel meaningful deliberations.

 

It stressed that the summit will also promote industrial growth to diversify the economy and foster innovation to maintain competitiveness in the global market.

 

As part of its objectives, the NESG said the event will strengthen institutions to support economic activities and governance, attract and manage investments to drive development and enhance regional integration to harness collective strengths.

 

The group added that the forum will harness diverse perspectives and collective expertise to address common challenges, create shared opportunities, and ensure sustainable economic progress for all Africans.

 

“Nigeria’s economic performance has a profound impact on the broader African region due to its size, influence, and interconnectedness.

 

“The country’s large domestic market, abundant natural resources, and significant corporate footprints make it a key player in the continent’s economic dynamics.

 

“As the most populous country in Africa, Nigeria’s economic health influences consumption, investment, and trade patterns across the region,” it stated.

