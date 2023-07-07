NESD: FG urges sanitary facilities, services to protect environment

By AKOR SYLVESTER -Abuja

As Nigeria marks the 2023 National Environmental Sanitation Day, stakeholders and entire Nigerians have been urged to have sanitary facilities which are functional and cost-effective to ensure the protection of the eco-system, aesthetic value of the environment and natural resources.

The permanent secretary of the ministry of environment, Ibrahim Yusufu who stated this at a press briefing to mark the commencement of this year’s National Environmental Sanitation Day in Abuja yesterday, said the provision of safe, functional sanitary facilities and services in all premises for management of waste materials both hazardous and non-hazardous is necessary for sustainable waste management.

According to him, “the theme for this year’s National Environmental Sanitation Day is “Promoting Sustainable Waste Management for a Healthy Environment: Stop Open Dumping”. This is apt and timely, as it underscores the necessity for sound structures to be put in place for containment, collection, treatment, reuse/recycle and final disposal of all waste types both solid, liquid and gaseous, thereby ensuring proper waste management and ending open dumping”.

He said the National Environmental Sanitation Day Commemoration was established to institutionalize sound environmental sanitation practice as a lifestyle amongst the populace through massive awareness creation and reward for innovative best practices in environmental sanitation.

To that effect, he noted that the Federal Ministry of Environment in collaboration with key stakeholders has been celebrating the NESD since its declaration by Mr. President in 2005 to date and it has promoted behavioural change in sanitation and hygiene practices among the citizenry.

He said this will go a long way in ensuring high level of behavioural change with respect to SDGs 3, 6, and 7 on good health and well-being, access to clean water and sanitation as well as safe management of the environment.

The permanent secretary therefore said the sanitation will prevent odour nuisance and further transmission of sanitary related diseases;

He said it will also promote public health and improve the quality of lives of the populace thereby reducing poverty through environmental sustainability;

According to him, it will “prevent pollution of water bodies, air and land for a sustainable eco-system;

Improve resource recovery, reuse and recycling thereby promoting circular economy in waste management;

“Prevent blockage of drainages, water pathways and flooding of communities”. .

The permanent secretary said several efforts have been made by the Ministry, stakeholders and development partners to provide sanitary facilities and services in many parts of the country.

He however, noted that they are yet to be translated into the desired improved health indices expressed in the persistent increase in child and infant mortality rate due to sanitation and hygiene related diseases.

He maintained that there cannot be a better time to improve on sustainable waste management for healthy environment than now.

“In this regard, the Ministry together with stakeholders have outlined the following activities to commemorate the 2023 NESD:

“Flag off of community sanitation and sensitization in Kuchigoro Community, off Airport Road Abuja on Saturday 8th July, 2023;

“National Environmental Sanitation Daycommemoration on Thursday 13th July, 2023 at Barcelona Hotel, Wuse 2 Abuja;

“Post-commemoration activities: Community Sanitation and Sensitization activities in someselected communities across the country.

“These activities are also expected to be adopted and implemented by the 36 States of the federation to commemorate the 2023 National Environmental Sanitation Day”..

He called on all Nigerians to fully participate in the programme and create more awareness on environmental Sanitation and good hygiene practices.