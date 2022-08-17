NEROS Pharmaceuticals CEO, Emenike, Okonkwo, Ikechukwu make list of Unizik  Prof of Entrepreneurship

By Pamela Eboh, Awka

Nnamdi Azikiwe University, NAU, Awka has appointed the Chairman/CEO NEROS Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Poly Emenike as a professor of entrepreneurship.

This was contained in a statement released by Emenike himself.

The statement partly read, “It is my wish… to let you know that Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, Anambra state, has appointed me “Visiting Professor of Entrepreneurship” at its UNIZIK Business School (UBS).

“I was told three of us were considered in this revered appointment: I, Dr Poly Emenike,MON; Dr Obiora Okonkwo, the Chairman/CEO of United Airlines, and Dr Okey Ikechukwu – a well-known person in print and electronic media in Nigeria.”

Emenike, a renowned businessman and lover of the round leather game was born 1955 to peasant parents in Nanka, Anambra State. Dr. Emenike struggled to complete his primary education in 1971, due to financial issues.

As a result of the inability to train him in secondary school, he was sent out to learn a trade and would later become a successful businessman with interests in manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, etc.

At 23, he pioneered import business in his Nanka community, a feat that earned him huge respect and admiration from his people, but because of his deep quest for knowledge, Emenike at the age of 32, with a wife, children and a thriving business enrolled as a pupil at Ansar-Ud-Deen Grammar School in Surulere area of Lagos, oddly wearing school uniform like his far younger schoolmates.

His dedication and zeal has at the moment earned him a Bachelor of Science degree, Master of Science Degree and a Ph.D.

Aside these degrees, Emenike has also acquired professional certificates in the course of time at Pan African University (Lagos Business School) and Harvard University, USA.