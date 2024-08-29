NERC leads 53 MDAs on complaint resolution, among top 5 efficient agencies

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has emerged as the first among 53 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) after scoring 100 percent for active engagement on the ReportGov.NG platform, and full compliance with the Federal Executive Council (FEC) timeline of 72 hours for complaint/ticket resolution in the first half of 2024.

The ReportGov.NG platform is Nigeria’s official public service complaint website for complaints and feedback for the service of any MDA of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The results were contained in the 2024 Half-Year Transparency and Efficiency Compliance Report released by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC). It was established in July 2016 to oversee Nigeria’s business environment intervention via Executive Order 001 (EO1) on promoting Transparency and Efficiency of government-delivered services to the business community.

For the Efficiency Compliance Ranking, NERC came third, scoring 65.2% and leaving behind 37 other MDAs.

NERC was also among the five top-performing MDAs for January to June 2024 as it scored 73.9 percent. The other MDAs are NCDMB, SON, NAQS and Customs. According to PEBEC, each MDA’s overall performance score is based on Efficiency and Transparency measures, with a 70% to 30% ratio, respectively. The metric also evaluates MDAs based on their adherence to Service Level Agreements (SLAs), cost management, among other criteria.

PEBEC seeks to remove bureaucratic and legislative constraints to doing business and to improve the perception of the ease of doing business in Nigeria by reducing the: Time, Cost, and Procedure of businesses.

