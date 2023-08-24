NERC Gives Electricity Consumers November Deadline To Upgrade Prepaid Meter

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has implored users of prepaid meter to update their meters before November,this year.

NERC disclosed this in a tweet on its X account on Wednesday, adding that the update will be seamless and without any associated cost.

The regulatory commission noted that prepaid meter users might face difficulties in recharging their meters after November 2024 if the required updates are not done before the deadline.

“If you have a prepaid meter, it may be time for an update. From November 2024, you may not be able to recharge your meter. However, updating is easy and free,” NERC stated.

It said that the Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) shall commence the issuance of two free Key Change Tokens (KCTs), which will update meters.

“The update will not affect the units in your meter nor will it make your meter run faster than usual. Contact your DisCo for more information.” it added.