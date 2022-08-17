NEMA receives 174 returnees from Libya

The Director General of NEMA, Alhaji Mustapha Habib Ahmed who was represented by the Lagos Territorial Office Coordinator, Ibrahim Farinloye received the new batch on arrival.

The Returnees were brought back aboard Al Buraq Air Boeing 737-800 with registration number 5A-DMG.

The Boeing landed at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammad International Airport at about 1535 hours

The profiles of the Returnees show that 69 female adults, 5 female children and 10 female infants were brought back.

Also aboard the flight are 75 male adults, 12 male children and 3 male infants.

Among the Returnees are 23 with minor medical cases.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in collaboration with European Union have been repatriating thousands of stranded Nigerian from various countries since 2017 through a special Assisted Voluntary Repatriation programme.

This year alone, today’s flight makes the 12th flights recorded at the end Lagos end of the exercise. Altogether, about 2, 044 Nigerian Returnees from Libya have been assisted back to the country through Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Ikeja.

Out these, 848 male adults, 719 female adults, 180 children and 123 infants made up the total number number of 2,044 have been brought so far in 2022

Agencies present at the reception centre included Nigeria Immigration Service, FAAN, Refugee Commission, NAPTIP, Federal Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Police Force to receive the Returnees back to the country

