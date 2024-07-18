NEMA moves to curb flood in Rivers, 34 other states

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says it is deepening collaboration and intervention towards surmounting envisaged flood in Rivers and 34 states in the country.

According to NEMA, the Nigerian Methodological Agency (NIMET) had predicted 35 states including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) out of which 249 Local government areas were at the risk of flood in 2024.

Director General of NEMA, Mrs Zubaida Umar, made the call at a one-day sensitisation programme in Port Harcourt on Wednesday with theme ‘Downscaling Flood early warning strategies to the grassroots in Rivers State.

Umar, who was represented by the Director, Disaster Risk Management of the agency, Dr Daniel Obot, noted that 13 local government areas in Rivers were flood prone according to MIMET prediction.

She listed the LGAs with probable high and moderate flood risk to include; Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni, Degema, Emuoha, Oyigbo, Opobo/Nkoro, Andoni, Bonny, Port Harcourt, Okrika amongst others.

The agency therefore, called for wide community participation while also reaffirming it’s support in the area of supplies, safeguarding and ensuring uninterrupted socio-economic activities during the disaster.

”NIMET and the Nigeria Hydrological Service Agency (NHISA) has predicated that some local government areas in Rivers will fall under high and moderate probable flooding, that is why we are here today.

”We have come to educate residents of Rivers on action to take and the need for communities to comply with these early warning alerts.

”We are satisfied by the collaboration so far, seeing sister-agencies the security agencies, government and individuals brainstorm on risk reduction is a welcomed development.

”For us, we have taken stock of the past, identified the gaps and our strategies in 2024 will be to address those gaps.

”We have stepped up early warnings, strategy development, collaboration amongst stakeholders thereby, encouraging state governments to leverage on such cooperation,” the DG said.

Also speaking, Director, Emergency/Disaster Management, State Ministry of Special Duties, Mr Tamunosiki Ogbanga, advised residents to take precautionary measures to check live loss during the rainy season.

He urged residents to desilt drains and waterways to check clogging of drainages.

On his part, South-South Zonal Coordinator, NEMA, Mr Adebiyi Rasak, commended the agency’s readiness to combate flood describing the move as timely.

”Towards the end of the year, there will be a peak period when flood will impact on these communities so we are making sure of essentials and the likelihood of stockpiles of food in these areas.

”We are getting them aware and also ensuring that the state emergency management agency activates emergency operations centers in collaboration with NEMA and other stakeholders,” he said.

The zonal coordinator therefore, urged affected communities to beef up preparation, tasking them on sanitation, desilting of water channels and proper disposal and management of plastic waste.