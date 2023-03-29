NEMA has received a total of 151 distressed Nigerians from Benqahi, Libya.

The Returnees were received by the Director General of the Agency, Alhaji Mustapha Habib Ahmed at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

The statistics of the Returnees after profiling indicate that 71 adult females including 2 with medical issues, 10 female children, and 7 female infants were brought back through the Assisted Voluntary Repatriation by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

Also, the statistic shows that 54 adult males, 4 male children, and 5 male infants were among the repatriated distressed Nigerians.

They arrived at the airport aboard Al Buraq Air Boeing 737-800 with registration number 5A-DMG at about 1930 hours.

The Director General was represented by Mrs. Adenike OgunKunle, a Chief Executive Officer, who admonished the Returnees to turn a new leaf by taking advantage of the second chance to make a meaningful life upon their safe arrival in the country.

The Director General enjoined youths to tread softly on the urge to rush out seeking for greener pastures where it no longer exists

The NEMA Chief assured the Returnees of continuous of the Federal Government and other International partners in supporting them in the reintegration programme to enable them to recover fast.