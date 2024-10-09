Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

NEM Insurance Plc, commencement of the 2024 Customer Service Week held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
22
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r… Deputy General Manager, Marketing & Business Development, NEM Insurance Plc, George Emefiele; NEM brand Ambassador, Bukunmi “KieKie”, Adeaga-Ilori; Executive Director (Finance & Investment), NEM Insurance Plc, Idowu Olaitan Semowo; General Manager (Corporate Services), Mojisola Teluwo, and Executive Director (Technical), NEM Insurance, Adeyemi Mabayoje Mayadenu, during the commencement of the 2024 Customer Service Week, tagged, ‘Above & Beyond’, at the company’s head office, in Lagos on Monday.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 12174 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

World Food Programme delegation meet VP in Presidential…

Committee’s investigative hearing over operation ,activates…

Capacity Building Workshop for Justices , Judges held in…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, October 9, 2024

1 of 519