NEITI pledges commitment to fight corruption, promote transparency in mining, seeks cooperation of oil companies

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), a federal government agency, has called for the collaboration of oil, gas and mining industry companies to aid performance.

The agency, saddled with the responsibility of accountability in the management of Nigeria’s oil, gas and mining industry revenues, expressed readiness to fight corruption and improve business environments in the extractive sector through public disclosure and good governance.

In his speech at the meeting of NEITI-Companies Forum held in Lagos on Thursday, Mr. Abdel-Jeleel Taiwo Olasupo, the South West representative of the National Stakeholders Working Group, NEITI Board, urged the companies to visit its official website for more information.

Olasupo noted that the board has identified the companies as key in its operation, adding that it is open to receiving suggestions and counsels.

The South West Representative assured that the ideas and contributions gathered at the meeting will be critically taken into consideration and serve as guide in the formulation of policies and strategic planning for the new NEITI Board.

He appealed to the companies to strengthen ties with NEITI and provide useful feedback that will promote friendship, networking, impactful and effective collaboration in the overall best interest of improving the business environment in the oil, gas and mining industries.

His words, “I invite you to please visit NEITI Website www.neiti.gov.ng for detailed information about this important federal agency. This is very important. I am also available to work with you and help bridge the gap between Lagos and Abuja in particular and the South West in general in NEITI operations.

“There are three major stakeholders directly involved in the implementation of EITI globally including Nigeria. They are the Government that owns all the natural resources in Nigeria, then the citizens represented by the civil society and above all the extractive industries companies that extract these minerals and turn them into revenues for the benefits of both the government and the citizens.

“This is why the NEITI Board places very priority in its relationship and engagements with the oil, gas and mining industry companies well represented at this meeting. For us in the current Board, without the Companies there is no industry.

“The decision by our Board to place priority attention to the NEITI-Companies Forum is to have a forum to listen to your concerns, receive your advice, suggestions and expectations from NEITI. This is what this meeting and this forum is all about.

“It is also an important forum to explore areas to strengthen our partnership with each other, share information and learn from each other. NEITI is your friend and partner and we should view our relationship with you in this forum from this perspective going forward.”