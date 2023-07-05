Nehikhare, Osagie lead journalists to inspect revamp of EBS, Observer, express satisfaction

The Edo State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Christopher Nehikhare and the Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media Projects, Crusoe Osagie, on Tuesday, led journalists on inspection of the ongoing revamp of the State’s media assets, including the Nigerian Observer and the Edo Broadcasting Service (EBS).

The General Manager of EBS, Queeneth Orobedo led the team on a guided tour around the TV facility, while the Acting Managing Editor, The Nigerian Observer, Osa Victor Obahagbona took the team on the tour at the Nigerian Observer.

Speaking to journalists at the premises of the Nigerian Observer, Nehikhare commended Governor Godwin Obaseki for prioritizing the repositioning of state-owned media outfits.

He said, “I am impressed with the structure and maintenance culture of the Nigerian Observer Newspaper. The newspaper means a lot to the people of Edo State. It is one of the earliest newspapers established in 1968 and a newspaper that the Edo State Government wants to leave as a legacy.

“Most people around the country and in the Diaspora still rely on the Observer Newspaper. I urge the new management team not to be distracted but focused on effective and efficient information dissemination to the public, especially telling the public the good stories of the Edo State Government.”

Nehikhare added, “My visit today is to encourage you to do more and enlighten the public on what Edo State Government is doing. We are not telling you to make up stories but tell our good stories. We are here to work as a team with the Observer as the media needs to help us finish well.”

Speaking on the transformation in the state-owned TV station, the Commissioner said, “I am impressed with what I have seen here today, as we have a new brand administrative block with all that is needed in a modern television station to enable Edo people to get the best.

“I commend the Governor for this great vision of revamping the media outfit. The governor has been radical in his thinking and approach in the way things are done. Previous governments saw the rot here but turned a blind eye and rather shared the money with their political allies but Obaseki’s government is for the people and is working for the people.”

On his part, Osagie commended the governor’s efforts at revamping the media outfits to meet global standards, adding, “It’s not easy for publication organizations to leave their areas of core competency which is sourcing and publishing and then going into the actual process of printing which is a different Industry.

“The work of the Nigerian Observer is focusing on the business of sourcing, developing, and publishing information. The printing aspect is different from the publication aspect as the Nigerian Observer will also be a customer of the Nigerian Observer Press and also get customers across the Country.

“The Observer now has world-class, quality printing machines to print both newspaper and other materials like flex, wedding cards, books, novels, and other reading and instructional materials.”

He stated, “All the different arms of government that do printing will come here to do so. The governor is a re-inventor of Edo State as all of these used to exist but people ran it out but the Governor has put in investment to get it back on track.”

The Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edo State Chapter, Festus Alenkhe expressed satisfaction with the progress of work and infrastructure at the two state-owned media outfits, commending Obaseki for the investment in the revamp project.

He noted that “the last lap for the Obaseki-led administration will be a great one for EBS and the Nigerian Observer.”

