Negotiating agreement: SSANU REJECTS RESOLUTIONS OF EDUCATION SUBMIT BY HOUSE OF REPS SPEAKER

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has described as ill-advised, the decision of the Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives on its refusal to invite the association, a distinguished Union and undeniably major and critical stakeholder in the University system to the recently held Education Summit organized by the Office of the Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives.

The association said the action was not only disrespectful; but a recipe for instability in the University system.

The communiqué of the association signed by Mohammed Haruna Ibrahim said, “NEC resolved that the resolutions reached at that Summit are a nullity and stands rejected by SSANU since there was no input from her.

“NEC in session is deeply peeved by the nonchalant and detached attitude of the Federal Government towards the long standing issue of renegotiating the 2009 Agreement. Renegotiation of the Agreement is overdue by 12 years. This is against the statutory three (3) years agreed for periodic review. It is most disheartening and appalling the way Federal Government is handling the issue. We are seriously disturbed by Government’s reluctance, despite SSANU’s readiness in ensuring that this matter is urgently concluded. Since the Prof. Nimi D. Brigg’s Committee was constituted, SSANU has earnestly offered itself for the renegotiation process. NEC therefore, demands the immediate resumption and conclusion of this exercise without any further delay as the content of the current Agreement has been eroded by the harsh economic situation occasioned by hyperinflation and its effect on workers.

“The plethora of problems associated with the IPPIS payment platform has left many SSANU members devastated because of the recurrent disturbing haphazard salary payment, leaving many with inexplicable wages as monthly salaries. The quest for solution to these problems have remained elusive and difficult, while Federal Government has remained adamant in insisting that it would use only IPPIS in payment of staff salaries. It is on record that the payment platform is fraught with the same corruption that Federal Government claims it wants to fight. It is also on record that the platform developed by JAC of SSANU and NASU (U3PS) is capable of addressing the issues we regularly complain of. NEC in session therefore urges the Federal Government to utilize the U3PS platform since IPPIS has continually failed to address the payment issues of university workers”,.

On payment of minimum wage, the communique said, “NEC in session discovered with shock that some of her members were yet to be paid arrears of the new national minimum wage. NEC noted that her members in the following Universities have either not been paid or are yet to be fully paid.Federal University Otuok, Micheal Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Federal University, Dutsima, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi

, Federal University, Gashua, Yobe, Federal University Kashere, University of Maiduguri, Modibo Adama University, Yola, University of Benin, Benin.

“NEC therefore, urges Government to immediately conclude the payment of the arrears to her members in the aforementioned Universities”,.

Also, “NEC in session noted with dismay the ugly emerging trend of incursion and seizing of the powers and functions of the University Governing Councils by some agencies and offices of government. Statutorily, Council is the highest and final decision making organ in any University. It has been observed with grave concern that some overzealous Government agents are trying to truncate this process. For example, we now hear of circulars from the Office of the Head of Service (HOS) of the Federation, directing universities on how, when and the number of persons that should be promoted at any given time. It should be noted that at no time has the Head of Service been part of the promotion of staff of universities. Personnel decisions in the university system end with the Governing Councils, where a representative of the Federal Ministry of Education is also a member. NEC resolved that Councils of universities do their work devoid of interference by the Office of the HOS or any other agent for that matter. NEC clearly says no to the usurpation of the powers of Council in relation to the promotion of our members in universities and Inter-University Centres”,.

On withheld salary, ,”NEC in session describes the action of FGN on the withheld four Month salary arrears during the nationwide strike embarked by the Union as insensitive and inconsiderate. It would be recalled that SSANU complied with all industrial legal protocol before embarking on strike when Government reneged on its part of the bargain. It becomes totally amusing and distasteful that Government could, inspite of the glaring legal compliance by SSANU on this industrial action, still proceed to withhold salaries of her members, whereas other institutions of higher learning that did not in any way comply with extant legal procedures before embarking on strike, still receive their salaries till date. NEC therefore views Government posture and position as unimaginably unfortunate. It therefore calls to urgently pay the said arrears in one installment without further delay.

In the same vein, NEC earnestly urges Government to release the three month withheld third party deductions to affected Federal Universities. This becomes imperative as the delay is causing serious upsets and breaches to financial organizations in affected Universities.

“NEC in session deliberated on the promise of Government to release the sum of Fifty Billion Naira (N50b) for payment of outstanding Earned Allowances to University and Inter-University based unions. We urge government to keep to their word and not go their normal way of reneging on their promises to avoid industrial dispute in the system.

NEC also urges Government to include our members working in University Health Centres in payment of the new Hazard Allowance like their counterparts in other health organizations”,.

On fuel hike, “NEC in session feels seriously agitated by unwarranted increase in the pump price and deliberate hoarding of the petroleum products. This avoidable situation has plunged innocent poor Nigerians into precarious economic situation, further increasing their hopelessness and frustration fuelled by economic hardship. NEC therefore demands the urgent reversal of the pump price to the old price of N180 at least to reduce the biting impact, especially during this yuletide season”,.

“NEC in session while deliberating on the state of insecurity in the country, notes that though Government has made gainful strides on this matter, insecurity is still of grave concern nationwide, especially constant reports about kidnapping for ransom and endless killings by unknown gunmen and terrorist attacks by bandits and Boko haram criminals. NEC therefore urges Government to do more in this regard as the effect of terrorism is incalculable, which has crippled social and economic activities nationwide”,.

“It is no longer news that most Federal, state and feeder roads are in deplorable state, creating serious difficulties and threats to transportation of goods, persons and services to different parts of the country. The story is same everywhere and these failed portions are veritable locations for kidnappers. In addition, bad roads have caused inestimable loss of money, quality time and perishable goods. Government at all levels is urged to earnestly fix these roads now that it is dry season before the rains set in.

“NEC in session observes with serious concern the inflationary trend in our Nation where the purchasing power of the Naira has been drastically reduced so much that every good in the market has been taken over by galloping inflation leaving many Nigerians groaning in abject poverty. NEC therefore calls on Government to re-gig its economic policies with a view to checking this hyperinflation to allow the poor and low income earners survive this untold hardship.

“NEC in session critically analyzed the political atmosphere and the attendant turbulent and violent-prone campaigns which is capable of truncating the democratic gains of the Nation. NEC therefore urges all stakeholders in the political space to observe the rules of by the game to engender free, fair and credible elections that will usher in smooth transition.

In conclusion, NEC calls on the federal government to ensure that all our demands are resolved within the shortest possible time”,.