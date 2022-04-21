NECO reschedules 2022 national common entrance examination (NCEE)

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has rescheduled the 2022 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) which is conducted for admission into Federal Unity Colleges from 23rd April 2022 to 7th May, 2022.

The Council made this known to Daily Champion in a press release signed by the Head, Information and Public Relations Division, Mr.Azeez Sani

It’s explained that the Examination was rescheduled to give states with low registration of candidates the opportunity to register their candidates for the examination.

Accordingly, it’s States that all candidates, parents, guardians and relevant stakeholders are therefore enjoined to take note of the new date for the examination. It’s continued.

The registration of candidates will continue till the new date of the examination.

Candidates, parents and guardians are advised to download the new Examination Time Table from the Council’s website: www.neco.gov.ng.