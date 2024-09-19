NECO releases 2024 SSCE results; 61% pass English, Maths

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the 2024 Senior Secondary Certificate Examination, SSCE internal results.

This was disclosed on Thursday by the NECO’s Registrar/Chief Executive, Professor Dantani Wushishi.

He briefed journalists in Minna during the release of the 2024 SSCE internal results.

Also, Wushishi said that NECO blacklisted 21 supervisors in 12 states. They also de-recognized one school in Ekiti state for mass cheating in three subjects.

According to NECO, 1,376,423 registered for the examination out of which 1,367,736 eventually sat for it.

Meanwhile, 828,284 candidates, representing 60.55%, made five credits in English and Mathematics.

