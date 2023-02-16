NECO releases 2022 SSCE external result

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Fifty-seven days after the last paper, The National Examination Council (NECO) released the results of the 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination which was conducted from 21st November to 21st December 2022.

Registrar of NECO, Prof Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, who disclosed this in Minna, Niger State, capital on Thursday, said,

59,124 candidates sat for the examination, with 31,316 males, representing 52.96 per cent while 27,808, representing 47.03 per cent were females.

Wushishi added that the number of candidates that sat for the English Language is 58,012 out of which 44,162, representing 76.13 per cent got Credit and above, while the number of candidates that sat for Mathematics is 57,700, out of whom 43,096, representing 74.69 per cent got Credit and above.

He said that the number of candidates who got five Credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics is 33,914 representing 57.36 per cent.

“Also 46,825 candidates, representing 79.20% got five (5) Credits and above irrespective of English Language and Mathematics,” he said.

On the issue of examination malpractice, he said 11,419 candidates were booked for various forms of malpractice, as against 4,454 in 2021, which shows a sharp rise in the number of malpractice cases.

According to him, this is largely due to the improvement in the strategy and technique adopted by the monitoring officers.

According to him, this led to the blacklisting of four (4) supervisors, one (1) each from Rivers and Plateau States and two (2) from Ogun State for aiding and abetting as well as poor supervision”.

Recall that the 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination, SSCE, External was conducted by NECO from 21 November to 21 December 2022 and the result is being released 57 days after.

Speaking further on the examination, Wushishi said, a total of 29 subjects were examined as was done in 2021.

“Last year, we registered only a little bit above 40,000 candidates, but this year, we registered more than 60,000 candidates and over 58,000 plus of such candidates sat for the examination.

“So, this is an improvement, then we if you look at the results, it has been an improvement over last year’s results.

“And if you look at also malpractice cases, you find that we have been able to identify this year is more in number than what we had last year”

“This is a result of the fact that there are strategies and things that we have pushed to our monitoring and supervisors which they’ve been complying with.

And you have this large number as a result of the fact that there is a large increase in the number of candidates that sat for the examination.

“The nature of the exam malpractice is mostly, a coalition in different forms, when you talk to somebody during examination in the exam hall, you have committed an offence; when you exchange paper or pen, all that is not allowed. The coalition can be identified while marking the papers, as you could see how they both write and actuate their punctuation marks at the same time and place, with the same answers in the same form and presentation”

As part of punitive actions against candidates for examination malpractice, Wushishi said “results are withheld, but for now, we have not started taking any legal action, but we have resolved to through the process of approving these results to start taking legal action because if you look at the judiciary, you will find that there are no special tribunal to handle examination malpractice across the nation and there are only conventional courts that you go to address this.

“When you look at the laws, you will find that there hasn’t been much legal action that has to do with examination malpractice in the entire educational system in the country. But we are going to make sure that all this is put in place.

Hence the Council is considering legal action against erring candidates, he added.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline