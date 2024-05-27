NECO Registrar, Prof. Wushishi, receives accolades from former Nigerian Leaders

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

In a rare display of appreciation, former Nigerian leaders, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida and Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, have commended the Registrar of the National Examinations Council (NECO), Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, for his remarkable reforms and transformation of the Council.

During separate courtesy visits to the elder statesmen at their Hilltop Mansions in Minna, Prof. Wushishi and the NECO Management received glowing tributes for their efforts in revitalizing the Council.

The former leaders acknowledged the crucial role NECO plays in Nigeria’s educational development and urged the Council to continue its excellent work.

Gen. Babangida praised Prof. Wushishi, saying, “I’m impressed with your achievements. NECO is vital to Nigeria’s educational growth, and I urge you to sustain your efforts.”

Gen. Abdulsalami commended the Registrar for overcoming initial challenges, stating, “You’ve put NECO in its rightful place among examination bodies worldwide.”

Also, the Emir of Minna, Alhaji Umar Farouq Bahago, also commended Prof. Wushishi for addressing staff agitation and restiveness, saying, “The people of Niger State are solidly behind you because you’ve not let us down.”

In his response, Prof. Wushishi shared the challenges he inherited, including inadequate facilities, low staff morale, and operational difficulties.

However, he highlighted the significant progress made through judicious resource management and innovative reforms, which have elevated NECO’s standing globally.

These endorsements demonstrate the impact of Prof. Wushishi’s leadership and NECO’s commitment to excellence in Nigeria’s educational landscape.”

