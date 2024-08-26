NECO Registrar Elected to AEAA Executive Council

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, Registrar/Chief Executive of the National Examinations Council (NECO), has been elected to the Executive Council of the Association for Educational Assessment in Africa (AEAA).

In a press statement issued to Daily Champion and signed by the

Ag. Director, Directorate of Information and Public Relations, Azeez Sani, Wushishi will serve as the West Africa Representative on the 8-member council, which comprises members from various examination bodies across Africa.

The election took place during the 40th Conference of AEAA, held at the Century City Conference Centre and Hotels in Cape Town, South Africa, from August 19 to 23, 2024.

The conference, themed “Reimagining Education Assessment in the Age of Multiple Dimensions of Learning in a Global Society,” brought together over 21 primary members and other public and private institutions from around the world.

As a member of the Executive Council, Prof. Wushishi will contribute to AEAA’s mission of promoting cooperation among examining and assessment bodies in Africa and harmonizing educational assessment across the continent.

His election is a recognition of NECO’s commitment to excellence in educational assessment and its leadership in the region.