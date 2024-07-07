NECO Gets Seven Additional State Offices

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Minister of State for Education, Dr. Yusuf Tanko Sununu, has launched the construction of seven state offices for the National Examinations Council (NECO) to enhance the smooth operation of its activities.

This was contained in a press statement issued to Daily Champion and signed by the

Ag. Director, Directorate of Information and Digital Communication, Azeez Sani.

The statement explains that the groundbreaking ceremony held in Lafia, Nasarawa State, marked the beginning of the construction of permanent state offices in Abia, Jigawa, Lagos, Rivers, Sokoto, and Taraba States.

Dr. Sununu emphasized the importance of education in development and poverty eradication, assuring that the projects will be completed quickly to provide a conducive work environment for NECO staff.

He commended NECO Registrar, Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, for initiating reforms that have placed NECO on the global map, making it a credible examination body comparable to any other worldwide.

Earlier, NECO Registrar, Prof. Wushishi stated that the new offices will symbolize excellence in examination administration in Nigeria, reflecting the federal government’s commitment to infrastructural development in the educational sector.

“This project is a direct outcome of the Federal Government’s commitment to infrastructural development within the educational sector and is therefore part of the Seven capital projects captured for NECO in this year budget, underscoring the government’s dedication to providing institutions like NECO with necessary resources to fulfill their mandate effectively” he further stated”