NECO finetune  measures to checkmate the menace of exam malpractice 

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has said, one of the biggest challenges bedeviling the conduct of public examinations in Nigeria now, is the issue of examination malpractice, even as it expressed its readiness to totally root out incidents of the ugly menace.

The Registrar /Chief Executive of NECO, Professor Ibrahim Dantani Wushishi, who made this known at a one-day sensitization workshop on examination malpractice, on Monday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, called for concerted efforts to address the problem.

With the theme of the workshop, “The Role of Education Stakeholders in Tackling Examination Malpractice in Nigeria”, Professor Wushishi said there is an urgent need to curtail the problem to ensure the all-round development of the country.

In his words:” This workshop is, therefore, both thoughtful and timely,

and should address the ways and means that can be adopted to curb the menace and re-orient the minds of the youths concerning this cankerworm, as no nation develops when its youths indulge in sharp practices such as examination malpractice”

“No doubt, examination malpractice has the tendency to discourage hard work among serious students, lowers educational standards, discredit certificates, and lead to the production of quacks, thereby affecting the manpower needs of the nation.

” We must therefore take collective responsibility to rid them of this bad habit of wanting to cut corners,” he said.

The NECO boss said the Council has rolled out several measures to check the problem of malpractice in the conduct of all its examinations.

He listed the measures to include; Effective conduct of accreditation and re-accreditation exercises in schools,

biometric data capturing of candidates to check impersonation

of candidates registered for the examination and to help identify miracle centres where examination malpractice is perpetrated.

Others are the use of officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to provide security at examination centres to prevent miscreants/agents of examination malpractice, provision of covert operations by officers of the Department of State Service (DSS) to guide against compromising examination through the internet, daily distribution of examination question papers and other sensitive materials, monitoring of marking exercise to ensure that best practices are observed, among others.

On his part, Minister of State for Education, Honourable Goodluck Nanah Opiah, poured accolades on NECO for organizing the workshop, as he described it as a right step in the right direction.

The minister said the workshop would create the desired awareness to eliminate the menace of exam malpractice.

“Examination is a form of assessing the learners understanding,

knowledge, ability and general comprehension of what they have been taught.

“This gives the teachers the feedback on their instructional

processes. Evidence has shown the increasing incidence of examination malpractice by students and learners at all levels and this conflicts with the aim of education.

“The various forms of examination malpractices such as

impersonation, smuggling of foreign materials into the exam hall, external assistance, and others in a bid to help students pass their examinations lead to poor quality of learners who cannot defend the certificates obtained.

“This sensitization programme will help portray the ills of examination malpractices and create awareness on the need to fight against all forms of malpractices.

” All stakeholders such as teachers, parents, even students must show a high level of commitment and honesty. Parents should also

periodically check the activities of their children and wards, ensure proper moral training, and support punishment for offenders.

“The government must also put in place a policy to deter such acts and punish offenders,” the minister said.

Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel, in his remark , said his government has also declared zero tolerance for examination malpractice.

Represented by Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Education, Idongesit Etiebet, the governor described exam malpractice as a social plaque and commended NECO for its efforts in rooting out the problem.

He, however, lamented that many young Nigerians continue to devise various measures to perpetrate fraud during examination.

“The practice of examination practice has refused to abate. The advent of social media has compounded the menace.

” Akwa Ibom has zero tolerance for examination malpractice and various measures have been put in place to check the menace,” he said.

The governor also revealed that his administration has spent over N1 billion for various examinations under the state free and compulsory education for primary and secondary schools.