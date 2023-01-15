NECA,CIPE,others set to hold Roundtable Discussions with political parties

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

Organized Private Sector of Ni geria (OPSN),comprising Manufa cturer’s Association of Nigeri a (MAN),Nigeria Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry,Mines and Agriculture ( NACCIMA),Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA ),Nigeria Association of Small Scale Industries ( NASSI) and Nigeria Association of Small and Medium Enterprises( NASME) in collaboration with A ssociation of Nigerian Women B usiness Network(ANWBN),Institu te of Directors Center for Corporate Governance (IoDCCG) and in partnership with the Center for International Private Enterprises (CIPE) have concluded arrangements to hold a Roundtable Discussion with political parties in Nigeria.

The event is scheduled to hold on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Southern Sun Hotel,Ikoyi, Lagos.

According to the Director-Dire ctor of NECA,Mr Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde,the Roundtable Discus sion is aimed at sharing perspectives on issues that negate the growth of the economy and stifle the growth of the Private Sector in Nigeria, make recommendations on the best approach to mitigating such issues, propose a framework for alignment of the Government and the Organized Private Sector in the enactment, implementation and monitoring of policies that affect operations of businesses and hence the country’s economy and also make astute, objective and professional inputs to the economic agenda of political parties for the next political dispensation.