NECA set to hold 4th Edition of Employers” Excellence Awards

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association, NECA, has concluded arrangements to hold the 4th Edition of the Annual Employers’ Excellence Award.

The epoch-making event, billed to hold on Friday, November 22, 2024, at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, aims to recognize and celebrate outstanding organizations and employers in Nigeria who have demonstrated in workplace practices, innovation, leadership and corporate social responsibility.

The NECA Employers’ Excellence Awards, has become a benchmark for corporate excellence in Nigeria. It provides a platform to honour companies that have set themselves apart through their contributions to the nation’s economy and their commitment to fostering employee welfare, diversity and sustainability.

Speaking on the upcoming award, the Director-General of NECA, Mr Adewale Smith Oyerinde, emphasized the importance of rewarding organizations that prioritize profitability and the well-being of their employees and the wider society.

“The Employers’ Excellence Awards has become a beacon of inspiration for companies in Nigeria. It showcases how businesses can succeed by nurturing their work force, investing in innovation and giving back to the community”, he stated.

Oyerinde called on stakeholders to actively participate and support the event through sponsorship. He emphasized the importance of showcasing excellence in Nigerian businesses and noted that participation in the annual event is free.

He explained that the 2024 edition will feature several key categories, including Employer of the Year Award, Innovation in Employee Development Award, Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, Excellence Award and Diversity and Inclusion Award.

The 2024 Employers Excellence Award is expected to draw a diverse audience of industry leaders, CEOs, HR professionals and policy makers, making it a prime opportunity for networking and fostering partnerships.