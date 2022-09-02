NECA boss decries oil theft , multiple taxation, rising energy costs

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

A pitiable picture of an emergent world in which Nigeria may indeed slide further into recession was painted in Lagos on Tuesday at a forum organized by the Labour Writers Association of Nigeria, LAWAN.

Guest speaker, Mr Adewale Oyerinde,the Director-General of the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association, NECA, said unless the Federal Government, adopts a holistic approach towards tackling spiraling inflation,

rising energy costs, oil theft, multiple taxation and scarcity of foreign exchange the economy risks sliding further into recession .

The issue of crude oil theft have in recent times, been exacerbated, making Nigeria to lose out from the gains of the oil rally in the international market.

Recall that the leadership of the body of oil and gas workers, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association, PENGASSAN, recently exposed what it termed an act of sabotage in the nation’s oil and gas industry, warning that unless urgent steps were taken to halt the criminality, the nation’s economy which depends largely on Petro-dollars risked imminent collapse.

Fielding questions from newsmen, Oyerinde appealed to the Federal Government to fix the nation’s refineries to be able to refine locally instead of importing refined products which he said, was encouraging capital flight, including loss of huge revenue by the country, even as he condemned oil theft and pipeline vandalism.

“We should maximize our revenue by refining locally,”he said.

Besides the issue of oil theft,Oyerinde noted that the pipelines have aged, necessitating their intermittent shut down, stressing that turn-around maintenance of the refineries may not be the best option, saying that government should rather build new ones or encourage the private sector to do so , as in the case of Dangote refineries ,which would conserve the nation’s revenue.

Urging government to remove oil subsidies and re- jig the nation’s economy, Oyerinde said:”the economy has not had it so bad like this before,listing multiple taxes, high inflation rates, increase in foreign debts,unmployment as well as incessant strike, among other economic hi’cups.

He argued that the money spent on oil subsidy could be used to build new refineries, instead of few Nigerians benefiting from such government inefficiency.

He expressed regret over the recent disclosure by the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, that it has no financial records of fuel subsidy payments from year 2017 to 2021,saying: “Let us face the consequences of subsidy removal, once and for all”.

He kicked against excessive taxation by government, noting that it was affecting the Organized Private Sector as well as businesses.

He said : “As we are trying to bridge the gap, the Federal Government is creating bottlenecks for the private sector through multiple taxes.There is need for government to give a clear road map.

“Government should think of how to cushion the pressure of inflation like in other developed countries of the world.”

Reacting to government’should decision to hire private contractors to secure oil pipeline networks nation-wide , Oyerinde posited that the security agencies were doing their part, pointing out that an end-to-end pipeline. monitoring would require private entities as well as other community stakeholders’ involvement.

He threw his weight behind government’s decision to hire private contractors including the one owned by the leader of the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta, Mr Government Ekepupolo, aka, Tompolo to man its oil pipeline, nationwide,noting that the decision may be the right choice for government.