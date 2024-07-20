Ndu Student Murder: Bayelsa govt sues for calm as security agencies swing into action

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government met with the community leaders of Amassoma and Obirigbene over the gruesome murder of a 400-level Sociology student, Mr. Francis Paleowei, in Amassoma on Tuesday this week.

The government appealed to the bereaved Paleowei family and entire people of Obirigbene community of Ekeremor LGA to remain calm saying it was working closely with security agencies to get the culprits arrested and prosecuted in a competent court of law.

The Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, who presided over the emergency meeting in his office in Government House, Yenagoa, assured the delegation that every necessary step would be taken to bring the perpetrators to face the full consequences of the nefarious act.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr Doubra Atasi, also called on the Amassoma community to collaborate with the security personnel to ensure the apprehension of the murder suspects.

Describing the sad incident as most unfortunate, he urged community leaders in the state to be more alive to their responsibilities to checkmate negative occurrences in their various domains.

He equally insisted that the student community in the Niger Delta University (NDU) must not take laws in their hands by revenging as the prime suspect had already been arrested by the Police through the effort of the Amassoma community.

His words:, ‘We express our condolences to the bereaved family of Obirigbene Community over the killing of their son in Amassoma.

“We are pleading with the family and Obirigbene community to remain calm as government was on top of the situation through the security agencies. Already, the prime suspect has been arrested and is already in police custody.

“We want to once again call on our community leaders to be more alive to their responsibilities in their respective communities to nip negative actions in the bud in our society.

“Our message to the student community at the NDU, much like that to the people of Obirigbene, is for them to remain calm and law-abiding, and they should not contemplate revenge. Already the prime suspect has been arrested by the Police.

The Amassoma community should also not spare any effort to ensure the arrest of the other suspects involved in the murder of the student. ”

Speaking on behalf of the bereaved Paleowei family of Obirigbene, Mr Daniel Paleowei, Mrt. Odudu Awipi, and Elder Cletus Paleowei insisted that the killers of the late Francis Paleowei should be brought to book.

According to the family, the deceased was a very intelligent student who had the makings of first class in his department,, describing his killing as an unwarranted evil.

They, however, thanked the Bayelsa State Government for its timely intervention in the matter and expressed the confidence that justice shall take its full course.

Also speaking, the Acting Amananaowei of Amassoma, Chief Akedesuo Godwill, and spokesperson of the chiefs council, Chief Wilphant Tounwereyai, gave kudos to the Obirigbene community for approaching the matter with a lot of maturity.

They equally appreciated government and security agencies for their swift response to calm the tense situation in Amassoma and pledged to work with the Police to ensure the arrest of the fleeing remaining suspects

Recall that the late Mr. Francis Paleowei, a native of Obirigbene Community and 400-Level student of the Sociology Department, Niger Delta University, Amassoma, was murdered on Tuesday by a group of persons over a minor disagreement to take a photograph at a sand dump in the community.

