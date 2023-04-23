NDPHC pledges to boost electricity access through youth training

Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) is boosting electricity access in Nigeria by training young engineers to achieve its goals.

The company said the internship programme has produced many young graduates who passed through the process via rigorous training.

Funke Nwankwo, GM, Chairman Committee on Engineering Graduate Internship, said the company has produced seasoned engineering professionals through the programme.

She said: “We want all these graduates to go to these plants and have first-hand interactions with the power plants including the workings of the power plants with the modus operandi of how electricity is generated.

“That is why one of our speakers took them through the process of how electricity is being generated and this is what they are going to learn by the time they are done with this internship programme, they will be ready to hit the market running.”

Besides, Engr. Steve Muyiwa, Technical Adviser to the Managing Director on Transmission, said,” NDPHC is trying to do is to create an unprecedented scenario where we take young engineers from across all the geo-political zones of our country after some rigorous training and the objective is to do internship programme which will expose them to the engineering environment of the company.

“If you look at the power sector today in Nigeria, talking about the capacity of engineers, we have a lot of competent people and the issue of the power sector is not about the competency of people managing the power sector, but is more to do with infrastructure and funding of the sector”

