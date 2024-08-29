NDPHC new MD, Jennifer Adighije vows to drive change with tech, talent

UGO AMADI

The new Managing Director of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company, Jennifer Adighije, has committed to driving positive change within the organisation by harnessing technology and human capital.

During the handover ceremony in Abuja on Monday, Adighije expressed gratitude for a smooth transition and thanked President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima for the opportunity to serve.

“Our mandate at NDPHC is clear: to execute and manage national IPP assets optimally,” she stated.

“My vision rests on three pillars: optimising asset performance, enhancing process efficiency, and leveraging technology and human capital for positive change,” she added.

Adighije underscored the importance of human capital, stating, “Our human capital is our greatest asset.”

She also acknowledged the outgoing Managing Director, saying, “Today, we honour the outgoing MD, who has been eager to pass the baton. I suggest we give him a standing ovation for his exceptional leadership.”

The new MD expressed enthusiasm about collaborating with her new team, saying, “I look forward to working with our new team, who bring diverse backgrounds and expertise to propel our company forward.”

Adighije urged everyone to support her team in aligning withPresident Buhari’s agenda for accelerating prosperity through energy efficiency.

“I encourage everyone to support us in this noble cause,” she said.

At the handover ceremony, the outgoing MD, Chiedu Ugbo, expressed gratitude to God, former President Muhammadu Buhari, and former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for the opportunity to serve.

He also thanked President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima for allowing him to complete his tenure.

“I am immensely grateful that, despite having the liberty to assemble their team, they graciously allowed us to complete our tenure,” Ugbo said.

He praised the NDPHC staff for their dedication and commitment, saying, “Together, we have navigated challenges and fostered a culture of collaboration. I take pride in what we have achieved as a team.”

Ugbo welcomed the new MD, Adighije, and expressed confidence in her leadership. “She embodies the values we hold dear and possesses the vision and drive to propel the company forward,” he said.

He urged the staff to support the new management team, saying, “Embrace her ideas, share your insights, and continue to foster the collaborative spirit that defines a successful organization.”

As he bid farewell, Ugbo prayed for the success of the new team, saying, “May God Almighty unite you and help you work as a team. May He preserve you from stumbling and, at the end of your term, present you faultless.”