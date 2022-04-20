NDLEA warns against fake recruitment website

By Adekunle Adesuji

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Tuesday warned members of the public to be cautious of a fake recruitment website intended to defraud job seeking Nigerians.

The agency, in a message on its Twitter handle @ndlea_nigeria, said days after pulling down some fraudulent websites recruitment.ndlea.online and recruitment.ndlea.org cloned from its authentic website, the fraudsters have come up with another bogus website www.ndlearecruitment.com with the sole aim of defrauding job seeking Nigerians.

It said: “Please note that the phony website, recruitment announcement and sale of application vouchers are all scam.

“While we’re taking necessary actions against those behind the fraudulent website, members of the public are enjoined to avoid it.

“The Agency would like to emphasise that no recruitment is currently taking place. The official website of the Agency remains www.ndlea.gov.ng.”