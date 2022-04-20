Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

NDLEA warns against fake recruitment website

Health & Fitness
By Editor
21
By Adekunle Adesuji
National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Tuesday warned members of the public to be cautious of a fake recruitment website intended to defraud job seeking Nigerians.
The agency, in a message on its Twitter handle @ndlea_nigeria, said days after pulling down some fraudulent websites recruitment.ndlea.online and recruitment.ndlea.org cloned from its authentic website, the fraudsters have come up with another bogus website www.ndlearecruitment.com with the sole aim of defrauding job seeking Nigerians.
It said: “Please note that the phony website, recruitment announcement and sale of application vouchers are all scam.
“While we’re taking necessary actions against those behind the fraudulent website, members of the public are enjoined to avoid it.
“The Agency would like to emphasise that no recruitment is currently taking place. The official website of the Agency remains www.ndlea.gov.ng.”
Continue Reading
Editor 4397 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Lassa fever in Ibaji: Over 20 patients admitted in  Iruah…

Vaccine production: W/African scientists to boost local…

Nigeria’ll by end of year start local manufacturing of…

677 drug traffickers jailed, 3,359 arrested, 65,915.891kg…

1 of 40