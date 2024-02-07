NDLEA to establish offices In 774 LGAs – Marwa

.Seeks state govts, monarchs support in war against drugs

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it is planning to establish offices in all the 774 local government areas in the country.

The Chairman/CEO of the NDLEA, retired Brig.-Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa disclosed this in Ilorin, Kwara State on Tuesday.

He said the plan was part of measures being put in place to tackle the menace of illegal drug business and abuse at the grassroots level.

Marwa spoke at the public presentation of two books authored by the Kwara State Commander of the NDLEA , Mohammed Ibrahim.

Marwa called on state governments to partner with the agency by providing lands for the establishment of the agency’s barracks across the country.

He also requested states to assist the agency in the provision of operational vehicles to enhance the fight against illicit drugs and substance.

He commended Ibrahim, the author of the two books titled “Look Before You Leap” and “Drug Slaves” .

Marwa said : “The books will provide the youths with information about how to guard themselves against drug abuse while those who have fallen victims can be treated and cured. ”

Represented by the Director of Internal Affairs and Provost Marshall of the agency, Dr Malami Sokoto, Marwa enjoined traditional rulers to join hands with the agency in tackling the menace of drug abuse at the grassroots.

In his keynote address, the Director-General, Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), Comrade Isa Aremu, advocated stiffer penalty for drug barons in the society.

He said his institute was ready to partner with the NDLEA by mainstreaming the campaign against drug abuse in work places and other areas in the institute’s curriculum.

Chairman of the occasion Engr. Lanre Sagaya called on all stakeholders to support the NDLEA in its task of ensuring a drug- free society.

He lamented that the prevailing cases of kidnapping and banditry in the country are as a result of too many drugs in the land, lamenting that four out of every six youths are involved in drug abuse.

The Guest Speaker and a legal Luminary, Mal. Yusuf Ali , SAN, warned that many in the society will not sleep with their two eyes closed if the menace of drug abuse is not curtailed.

The book reviewer, Prof. AbdulRasheed Adeoye of the Department of Performing Arts, University of Ilorin, said the two books were written in simple languages that conveyed cultural , political and economic impacts of drug abuse.

Earlier, the Chairman of Vintage Book Presentation Committee, Alh Tunde Akanbi, had said the presentation of the books which were also translated into Yoruba language climaxed the intellectual voyage embarked upon by the author to complement his agency’s efforts in ensuring a drug-free society.

The state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq who was represented by the commissioner for Water Resources, Usman Lade unveiled the books while the founder of Al- Hikmah University, Ilorin, Alh AbdulRaheem Oladimeji launched the books with the highest donation