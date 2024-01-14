NDLEA seizes Italy-bound hard drugs and “Canadian Loud” in Lagos

.Bursts “Skuchies” factory in Ibadan

NDLEA arrested a Milan, Italy-bound drug trafficking suspect at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos on Jan. 11.

Its spokesman, Mr Femi Babafemi stated on Sunday in Abuja that the suspect, a regular flyer, was found in possession of substantial quantities of codeine-based syrup and Rohypnol concealed in his luggage.

“A search of the luggage of the suspect led to the seizure of five cartons containing 50 bottles of codeine syrup and 300 tablets of Rohypnol,’’ he stated.

Babafemi added that the following day, on Jan. 12, the agency seized a large consignment of “Canadian Loud’’, a strong synthetic strain of Indian hemp, packaged in 324 bags also in Lagos.

It arrested a 42-year-old suspect at Onikan area of Lagos Island in connection with the seizure.

The drugs weighed 111.2kg and was being conveyed for distribution by the suspect in an unregistered vehicle, Babafemi stated.

He added that NDLEA’s War against Drug Abuse campaign was still on-going in schools, markets, worship and others public spaces across the country.

Also,NDLEA raided a “Skuchies’’ factory operated by a 28-year-old at Moniya area of Ibadan on Jan. 11.

Skuchies is a Chapman drink laced with hard drugs.

NDLEA’s spokesman, Mr Femi Babafemi stated on Sunday in Abuja that 76.6kg of Indian hemp, 134gm of tramadol, 93gm of Rophynol and 50 litres of skuchies were recovered from the factory.

He added that in Ondo State, NDLEA arrested four drugs suspects in a hotel off Ado-Ekiti Road, Akure, on Jan. 12 with 524.5kg Indian hemp.

He stated also that NDLEA nabbed a 26-year-old man at Ala Forest, Akure, and recovered 293.5kg of Indian hemp and a Dane gun from him.

NDLEA also arrested a 67-year-old man at Otuo, Owan East Local Government Area of Edo on Jan. 11 with 454 blocks of Indian hemp weighing 311kg loaded in his Lexus salon car.

Babafemi stated also that NDLEA nabbed a 43-year-old man on Jan. 9 at Ayangba in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi.

He was in possession of 43 blocks of compressed Indian hemp, weighing 22kg and three pinches of methamphetamine, the NDLEA’s spokesman stated.