NDLEA seizes 648,050 pills of opioids in 3 states, arrests Surinamese man with 9.9kg cocaine concealed in condoms

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it has intercepted no fewer than 648,050 pills of opioids in Lagos, Imo, and Taraba.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that NDLEA operatives on routine patrol along Owerri – Onitsha expressway in Imo intercepted a commercial bus from which a total of 37, 210 pills of opioids was seized.

He added that 30 bottles of codeine syrup were also recovered and three suspects arrested in follow up operation.

Babafemi added that a total of 40.9kg cannabis was seized from two suspects: Haruna Adamu, 32, and Salisu Ibrahim, 30, in Taraba.

The NDLEA spokesman said in another operation in Taraba, 502, 840 pills of tramadol and Exol-5 were recovered from a suspect, Imrana Aliyu on April 6, in Wukari.

He said that 205.6kg of illicit drugs were also recovered from the home of a fleeing suspect in Gida Dubu area of Bauchi.

“Similarly, two suspects: Abubakar Abdulahi and Stanley Tobias were arrested on Friday April 7, with 108,000 tablets of tramadol at Oyingbo motor park in Lagos mainland, ” he said.

Babafemi said that the Sokoto State Command of the agency also received 667.6kg cannabis seized by men of the Customs Service along Illela-Niger Republic border.

He quoted the Chairman, NDLEA, retired Brig Gen. Buba Marwa as commending the officers and men of all the Commands who made the seizures for their vigilance and professionalism.

Marwa urged them and their peers across the country to maintain the current momentum in reducing drug demand and supply in the country.

Also, The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 34-year-old South American man from Suriname, Dadda Lorenzo Harvy Albert, for drug trafficking.

The Director, Media and Advocacy (NDLEA), Mr Femi Babafemi, revealed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that the suspect was arrested at the Port Harcourt International Airport (PHIA), Rivers state, for bringing into Nigeria 117 parcels of cocaine.

He said that the drugs were concealed in extra-large latex condoms factory packed inside bottles of 100ml body spray.

He also said that the suspect claimed he departed his country, Suriname, located in the North Eastern coast of South America on April 2 for Sao Paulo, Brazil.

He added that he departed from Sao Paulo to Nigeria on Friday on April 7, on board Qatar Airways flight in search of his long-lost Nigerian father whom he called “Omini.”

In the same vein, NDLEA officers at Tincan seaport in Lagos intercepted 110 parcels of Colorado.

Babafemi said that the strain of cannabis, weighing 55kg, were hidden in a container, marked MSCU 4972769 from Toronto via Montreal, Canada.

He said that the illicit consignment was discovered in the container bearing five units of used vehicles, during a joint examination of the cargo by NDLEA and other port stakeholders.

“The seizure was part of a total of 1,559.3 kilograms (1.5 tons) of the psychoactive substance seized during interdiction operations in five states in the past week,”he said.

Meanwhile, two suspects: Nura Ibrahim, 40, and Habibu Sadiq, 38, were arrested with 120 blocks of cannabis, weighing 148.7kg, along Zaria-Kano road on Sunday, April 2.

Babafemi said that not less than 418.5kg of the same substance and a sienna space bus used in conveying it were recovered on Thursday, April 6, at a notorious drug hub, Patey, Lagos Island.

“A suspect, Azi Solomon, was arrested same day at Ojota garage while attempting to move 23kg cannabis to another state,” he said.

