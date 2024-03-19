NDLEA reveals plan for prevention programme to stop use, supply of drugs in Anambra,

.Destroys 4 secret laboratories producing deadly Methamphetamine drugs

By PAMELA EBOH Awka

The Anambra state Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA has said that the agency has a five year work plan prevention program to stop the use and supply of drugs in the state.

It called on Town Union leaders and Traditional Rulers to be part of the fight against drug abuse.

The Public Relations Officer of the agency Mr Christopher Adebo stated this at the Anti Drug Abuse campaign rally organized by the Anambra North Senatorial District chapter of the Soludo Ambassadors on Monday d

The agency during the campaign destroyed four clandestine laboratories that produce the deadly Methamphetamine drugs in the area .

He said, “Since inception we have so far identified and destroyed four clandestine laboratories that produce methamphetamine in the state ”

“This has become necessary because of the United Nations report on drug and crime in 2018 which stated that 14.4 percent of Nigerians are involved in drugs abuse and in the South East Anambra ranks highest in the list of states that are deeply involved in drug abuse ”

Earlier in his speech, the Convener of Soludo Ambassadors and MD Awka Capital Territory Development Agency ACTDA, Chief Ossy Onuko noted that the body is a volunteer group that has resolved to spread the massage of Gov Charles Soludo achievements in the last two years and the need for his reelection come 2025.

He said that the quantum of developmental strides already achieved by the governor, no sensible person would come out to challenge him.

On his part, the Speaker Anambra state House of Assembly, Mr Somtochukwu Udeze stated that Anambra has not witnessed such great development within two years of a governor being in office adding that the entire Anambra North Senatorial District are solidly in support of the governor’s second term in office.

Dr Alex Obiogbolu who is the Adviser to the governor on political matters however urged Anambra electorates not to loose sleep over the machinations of the opposition.

According to him, they rants are industrial noise of detractors who know that their antics cannot affect the ambition of the governor