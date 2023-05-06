NDLEA releases portal link for candidates to login and take test

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has released the portal link for candidates who applied for its recruitment exercise to login and take their tests. The recruitment exercise had commenced earlier in the year and the agency had received a large number of applications from interested candidates.

The Agency had earlier announced that all applicants would be required to take an online test as part of the recruitment process. The test is designed to assess the cognitive abilities and knowledge of applicants and will be used to select qualified candidates for further screening.

How to access the NDLEA Test Portal Link?

To access the test portal, applicants are required to follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to the NDLEA Test Portal Login via http://cbtservices.online/

Step 2: Click on the ‘Login’ button.

Step 3: Enter your ‘Application ID’ to login to the test portal.

Step 4: Read and follow the instructions.

Step 5: Click on ‘PROCEED’ to start the test.

It is important to note that only applicants who have received an email notification from the agency are eligible to take the test.

The email notification contains the applicant’s application ID which is required to access the test portal.

In addition, applicants are advised to ensure that they have a stable internet connection before attempting to take the test. They should also ensure that they have a quiet and distraction-free environment to avoid interruptions during the test.

The NDLEA has also warned applicants against engaging in any form of malpractice during the test. The agency has stated that any applicant found to have engaged in malpractice will be disqualified from the recruitment exercise and may be prosecuted.

The NDLEA recruitment exercise is a great opportunity for Nigerian youths who are interested in serving their country by helping to fight the drug menace. Interested applicants are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity and ensure that they follow all the guidelines and instructions provided by the agency.