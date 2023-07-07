NDLEA promotes 3,248 officers, Marwa honours personnel

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Thursday July 6 promoted 3,248 officers and men of the agency.

At a colourful ceremony, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (Retd) decorated three Deputy Commanders General of Narcotics (DCGNs) and four Assistant Commanders General of Narcotics (ACGNs).

Also, 12 state commands and 148 other personnel were given awards and commendations for their outstanding performances in the first half of the year.

Speaking at the event, Marwa said the exercise is an indication that the Agency has now entrenched the culture of excellence.

According to him, “Without grandstanding, we can say that we have raised the bar. Our weekly drug supply reduction effort is a testament to our performance. The innovative approach we have taken to drug demand reduction is commendable.

“The intricate and effective intelligence we deploy to track drug barons and dismantle cartels is a testimony to the capability of the new NDLEA we have collectively forged. Our success rate at prosecution is a definitive statement that we are doing our job.”

Responding on behalf of the promoted and honoured officers, DCGN Joyce Titus-Awogbuyi expressed appreciation to Marwa for providing inspiring leadership for the Agency and motivating the personnel to break barriers and excel in their areas of responsibility.

She said the promotion and commendations will further encourage her and others to contribute more towards achieving the corporate goal of ridding Nigeria of substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking