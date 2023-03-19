NDLEA operatives reject N1.2m bribe, intercept 367kg cannabis sativa

.Arrest 2 members of Afro-Europe cartel

.Seize 1.2m pills of tramadol in Kogi, Gombe

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has impounded no fewer than 367 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa in Kaduna State.

The NDLEA spokesperson, Mr Femi Babafemi said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that the drugs were recovered from a vehicle with registration number FKJ141DX.

He said that two suspects: Monday Suleiman, 62, and Sama’ila Mohammed, 30 were arrested.

He added that a bribe of N1.2 million offered to NDLEA officers were documented as part of exhibits to prosecute the suspects.

Meanwhile, NDLEA operatives on March 15 intercepted a jerrycan of palm oil containing cannabis sativa going to Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Babafemi said that the interception was made at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company export shed of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

“At the point of examination, it was discovered that 600 grams of cannabis sativa were concealed inside the jerrycan of palm oil.

“A suspect, Tunde Ogunbowale who presented the consignment for export to Dubai was immediately arrested.

“This is even as attempt to export 2.7kg cannabis packaged as part of dried onions to Dubai through a postal service firm was frustrated.

“This was done by the NDLEA officers attached to the courier company, who seized a carton filled with colourful sachets of dried onions, used to conceal the illicit consignment,” he said.

Also, The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has disrupted the activities of a drug syndicate that operated between Nigeria, East Africa, and Europe, with the arrest of two members of the cartel.

The Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that the NDLEA operatives at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, (MMIA) Ikeja Lagos made the arrest and foiled the attempts to traffic the drugs.

He said that the operatives at the Lagos Airport had on Monday March 13 intercepted a member of the drug syndicate, Ejezie Ifeanyi, during screening of inward passengers on an Ethiopian Airline flight from Malawi via Addis Ababa at the arrival hall.

Babafemi added that a search was conducted on him, saying that it was discovered that one of his two bags had a false bottom concealment.

He said: “During preliminary interview of the suspect, he confessed that a member of the syndicate was waiting at the airport car park to pick him.

According to him, an immediate follow up operation led to the arrest of Franco Chukwu, who was waiting in a grey colour Mercedes Benz C180 coupe, marked EKY 973 GQ to receive the drug consignment.

“After his arrest, a proper search of the bag was conducted before the two suspects leading to the recovery of 3.00 kilograms of heroin.

“Findings revealed that the drug syndicate networks operate between Nigeria, and Malawi, Mozambique in East Africa and Europe.

“Chukwu who lives in Lagos is responsible for the recruitment and coordination of the activities of mules on behalf of other members of the cartel based in Mozambique and Malawi, another set operates from the South-Eastern part of Nigeria, ” Babafemi said. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

Similarly, The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized no fewer than 1,205,260 pills of opioids in two interdiction operations in Kogi and Gombe states.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that a total of 530,160 pills of tramadol and 99,000 tablets of diazepam were seized along Okene-Abuja highway in Kogi.

He said that the drugs were seized from a bus driver, Suleiman Oyedokun, 41, coming from Onitsha in Anambra to Kontagora in Niger, on Monday March 13.

He also said that on the same day, 576, 100 pills of tramadol concealed in bags of rubber slippers were intercepted by NDLEA officers at trailer garage, old Mile 3 road area of Gombe.

“Four suspects: Usman Suleiman, Ya’u Yusuf, Saidu Suleiman and Abubakar Umar have so far been arrested in connection with the seizure,” he added.

Meanwhile, operatives in Delta on March 15 arrested one Ebi Akpotudua, 52, a female distiller who combined cannabis sativa and dry gin to produce a cocktail drink popularly known as monkey tail.

Babafemi said that she was arrested at Ugboroke by river road, Warri with 19.5 litres of monkey tail and 22.2kg cannabis. (NAN)