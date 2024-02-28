NDLEA operatives arrest 4, declare 11 wanted for alleged drug offence

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has confirmed the arrest of four persons suspected to be members of a drug cartel.

Retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, the chairman of the agency, announced this on Tuesday in Lagos in a news conference.

According to him, 11 other person’s are wanted for similar offence.

He said that the agency intercepted you what he described as the largest consignment of heroin at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

He explained further that the interception resulted in the arrest of the suspects, including a wife to one of the suspects.

The chairman said that the cartel specialised in trafficking heroin across Africa and Europe.

Marwa explained that it took the agency’s operatives 12 days in a well-coordinated operation to intercept the drugs.

“Our operatives did due diligence by conducting a thorough search of a warehouse.

“This led to the recovery of 56 cartons of the cutting machines used for concealment of the substances.

“At this point, it was clear that we are dealing with a syndicate that operates in other countries,” he said.

The chairman pointed out that the syndicate had a network because the consignments seized were marked with several code names.

Marwa said that in their follow-up operation, they uncovered from the suspects a long list of receivers of illicit drugs.

He further explained that pre-emptive actions so far taken against members of the syndicate included freezing a total of 107 bank accounts associated with the members of the cartel and N119.6 million found in some bank accounts.

Marwa commended the security agencies for their supports in the fight against drug trafficking.