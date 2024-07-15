NDLEA intercepts US, UK, Europe-bound Cocaine hidden in shoes

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have intercepted various quantities of cocaine and opioids such as tramadol, pentazocine injection, morphine sulphate, ketamine injection, among others concealed in soles of shoes, clothes and other items being shipped to the United States, United Kingdom and Cyprus.

While no less than 250 grams of cocaine going to Cyprus was hidden in soles of custom-made shoes, over five kilograms of opioids heading to the US and UK were discovered by NDLEA officers of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigations, DOGI, in clothes and other household items meant to be shipped through some courier firms in Lagos.

In the same vein, a consignment of 440 grams of Loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis coming from Canada to Lagos was equally intercepted by operatives in one of the logistic companies.

Meanwhile, NDLEA operatives in Edo state on Wednesday 10th July 2024 intercepted a vehicle marked Abuja GWA 273 DD at Ewu junction, Esan Central LGA following credible intelligence.

The luggage of one of the occupants, Aminu Abdullahi, 32, was searched and found to contain custard containers, where 3,000 pills of tramadol 225mg were buried in the custard powder.

In his statement, the suspect claimed the drugs were bought in Onitsha, Anambra state and he was taking them to Mararaba area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja to sell.

In another operation, operatives on Thursday 11th July raided the Ohen forest, Abudu area of Edo and destroyed 5,429.751kg of cannabis on 2.918 hectares of farmlands where four suspects: Godday Ariye, 37; Friday Okafor, 59; Obinna Nwosu, 48; and Yusuf Adamu, 27, were arrested. Similarly, 300 kilograms of the same substance were recovered from Uzzeba Obi camp in Owan West LGA when NDLEA officers raided the location on Saturday 13th July.

In Ogun state, operatives on Tuesday 9th July, recovered a total of 2,865 kilograms of cannabis at Afami Ibese while the suspected owner, Umar Ibese is currently at large.

At least, 2,455 kilograms of materials for the production of Akuskura, a new psychoactive substance (NPS), were recovered from a warehouse in Konduga town, Konduga LGA, Borno state on Tuesday 9th July when NDLEA operatives in a joint operation with men of the Nigerian Army raided the area.

The following day, Wednesday 10th July, operatives in Katsina state arrested a 54-year-old Sabo Sule with 47kg cannabis in Katsina town.

In Lagos, operatives on Monday 8th July raided a warehouse in VGC, Lekki where they recovered 148 cartons of non-medical nitrous oxide popularly called laughing gas; 108 cartons of fast gas cylinder; 134 pieces of balloon and 109 cartons of infusion charger, among others.

A female suspect, Suliyat Abdulsalam was arrested in connection with the seizure.

With the same zeal, Commands and formations of the Agency across the country continued their War Against Drug Abuse, WADA, sensitization activities in schools, worship centres, work places and communities among others in the past week.

These include: WADA enlightenment lecture for students of St. Louis Grammar School Senior, Mokola, Ibadan, Oyo state; students and staff of Infant Jesus Model Secondary School, Oron, Akwa Ibom state; students and teachers of Ede High School, Ede, Osun state; students of Government Day Secondary School, Kalga Gari, Daura, Katsina state; and students of Rehoboth Secondary School, Okpuno Awka, Anambra state, among others.

While commending the officers and men of Edo, Borno, Ogun, Katsina, Lagos, and FCT Commands as well as those of DOGI for the arrests and seizures, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) noted their drug supply reduction efforts balanced with WADA sensitization activities while he charged them and their compatriots across the country to maintain the current tempo.