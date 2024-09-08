NDLEA intercepts UK, Europe-bound cocaine, opioids in Lagos

.Destroys over 100,000kg cannabis in Ekiti forest

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted a consignments of cocaine and pharmaceutical opioids at three courier firms in Lagos.

The NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi said in a statement on Sunday in Abuja that the drugs were concealed in ladies’ sanitary pads and hair treatment cream containers.

Babafemi said that the consignments were heading to the United Kingdom, Ireland and Cyprus respectively.

According to him, in one of the logistics companies, not less than 30 parcels of cocaine weighing 1.1 kilograms were concealed in hair cream containers.

“They were recovered by NDLEA officers of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation, (DOGI), during examination of cargoes going to Ireland on Tuesday Sept. 3

“Another consignment of 24 parcels of cocaine weighing 862 grams also hidden in hair cream containers meant for delivery in UK was equally intercepted at the same company on Friday Sept. 5.

In the same vein, a total of 525 pills of tramadol 225mg and ecstasy (MDMA) concealed in ladies’ sanitary pads going to Cyprus were seized at another courier firm in Lagos by NDLEA operatives on Tuesday Sept. 3.

Meanwhile, a shipment of 200 ampoules of promethazine injection and pentazocine injection hidden in food items and herbs heading to London, UK, was also seized by operatives on Wednesday Sept. 4

“Operatives equally intercepted another consignment of tramadol 225mg buried in granulated melon that came from Cameroon and going to South Africa on Friday 6th September,”he said.

In another development, no fewer than 550,000 pills of tramadol were also intercepted at the Port Harcourt International Airport, (PHIA) Port Harcourt on Monday Sept. 2.

Babafemi said that the tramadol pills were seized during a joint examination of a cargo that came from Delhi, India, with men of the Nigerian Customs Service.

“A suspect was already arrested in connection with the seizure,”he said.

.Destroys over 100,000kg cannabis in Ekiti forest

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has destroyed over 100,000kg of cannabis spread across 51 hectares of farm land in Ekiti.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that NDLEA operatives supported by men of the Nigerian Army on Tuesday Sept. 3 and Wednesday Sept. 4 stormed three camps inside the Ise-Ekiti forest reserve, in Ise/Orun Local Government Area of the state.

He named the affected areas to include: Aba Saalaja with 23 hectares; Aba Paanu with 12 hectares and Aba Arogunmatidi with 16 hectares, all within Ise-Ekiti forest reserve.

He also said two suspects: were arrested on Friday, on the Toro-Jos road, Kaduna with 305kg cannabis (Indian hemp) concealed in false compartment of a J5 boxer bus marked YLA 682 XM.

Babafemi said that another suspect was arrested in possession of 18 kilograms of same substance at Makarfi town.

“Two other suspects others: were arrested on the Zaria- Kaduna highway in possession of 1300 tablets of Tramadol, all same day,”he said.

Also, in Jigawa state, a 30-year-old man was nabbed with 32.6kg of cannabis (Indian hemp) on Thursday, Sept. 5 at Koran Shehu.

Babafemi said that operatives in Kogi on Wednesday intercepted 77,300 pills of Tramadol, Diazepam and Exol-5 with 1,230 bottles of Codeine in a commercial bus driven by Attai Okolo, 68, along Aloma – Ejule road, Ofu LGA, Kogi.

“Another was nabbed on the Okene-Lokoja-Abuja expressway on Tuesday, Sept. 3, with 42.400kg cannabis (Indian hemp) coming from Lagos enroute Kano.

“NDLEA operatives in Borno arrested a 40-year-old man at Ramat area of Maiduguri on Thursday, Sept. 5 with 13,100 pills of Tramadol.

“Also, operatives in Kano on Sept. 4 nabbed a man with 25.8kg cannabis and 3,000 pills of Diazepam along Kano – Daura road,”he said.

The NDLEA spokesman said that no fewer than 87,790 pills of Tramadol were recovered from Musa Adamu, 30, when he was arrested in Zing, Taraba state.

Babafemi said that a raid on the home of a drug kingpin, Mayowa Abayomi Awe (a.k.a Bishop) in Ilesa, Osun state on Wednesday, Sept. 4 led to the seizure of 43grams of crack cocaine, 23grams of Methamphetamine, 17.126kg cannabis and a locally made pistol.